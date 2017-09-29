We’re Using the Word Firmware Wrong

I had an interesting discussion the other day about code written for an embedded system. I was speaking with Voja Antonic about ‘firmware’. The conversation continued forward but I noticed that he was calling it ‘software’. We later discussed it and Voja told me he thought only the parts of the code directly interacting with the microcontroller were firmware; the rest falls under the more generic term of software. It really had me wondering where firmware stops being firmware and is merely software?
The topic has remained on my mind and I finally got around to doing some dictionary searches. I’m surprised that I’ve been using the word differently and I think most of the people I’ve heard use it are doing the same — at least as far as dictionary definitions are concerned. My go to sources are generally Merriam-Webster and Oxford English dictionaries and both indicate that firmware is a type of software that is indelible:
Permanent software programmed into a read-only memory.
computer programs contained permanently in a hardware device (such as a read-only memory)
According to this definition, I have never written a single bit of firmware. Everything I have written has been embedded software. But surely this is a term that must change with the times as technology progress so I kept digging.
Firmware Controls Hardware
Do I live my life by what the dictionary says? Honestly, I look up many words every day through the editing process here at Hackaday — so yes, I do largely follow the most widely selected definitions. At the same time, definitions change through their use in the vernacular. The fact that I’ve heard a large number of people in industry call their code firmware indicates that its definition is in flux. In these cases I like to see what the contributors at Wikipedia have come up with:
firmware is a type of computer program that provides the low-level program control for the device’s specific hardware.
There we are. I’ve still been using the term wrong but this fits what Voja put forth in our conversation. He asserted that the code directly accessing the microcontroller registers was firmware and anything built on top was software. This makes sense. But this gets pretty squishy as you being to think about it. A bootloader is obviously firmware, but the code you flash to a chip using that bootloader, is it part firmware, part software?
Evolution of a Term
You can follow the evolution of the term by thinking back to the evolution of the technology. The earliest computers consisted of an ALU and registers (plus some way to interface with them). Once power was applied the computer did nothing until you fed it a series of instructions and data either by setting register values manually and shifting them in, or by a more automated method like using punch cards. But literally programming the computer every time you want to perform a task is a Sisyphean.
Enter read-only memory (ROM) whose earliest use was to store programs to run on general-purpose computers. This progressed forward with entire operating systems being stored as ROMs. Of course along the way, the indelible ROM became rewritable with advent of EPROM and EEPROM. The microprocessor was born and firmware started to be in devices all around us.
Today, we think of router firmware and bios firmware. Yes, these can be flashed through a special process, but they are the lowest level software running on the device and still obviously firmware. What we write for microcontrollers blurs that line.
As I said before, we’re writing embedded software which itself has firmware elements. Perhaps you will up your embedded game by look at the coding process in two distinct parts: writing the firmware that interacts at the hardware level (a hardware abstraction layer) and the rest of the software that uses that groundwork — menu systems, changing behaviors based on user inputs montiored by firmware, et cetera. But the process is by no means permanent. We rejoice in being able to flash code to a microcontroller thousands of times without issue, and even use on-chip debugging to alter code as it is running. We’ve come an amazingly long way since ‘firmware’ was originally coined in the 1960’s.
Through all of these justifications, if you flash the code to a microcontroller I still want to call it firmware. But I’m “wrong”. I’m really glad I stumbled up this topic in my conversation with Voja Antonic. He’s certainly someone who would understand the intricacies of this topic having worked as a computer engineer since the earliest days. One of my favorites from his is this EPROM emulator built in the 1990’s which replaces the older technology with the new hotness of a PIC microcontroller. Erasing EPROM took time, but this module could be left in-circuit and quickly reprogrammed for faster development cycles.
21 thoughts on “We’re Using the Word Firmware Wrong”
I sort of agree, but firmware is always held in non-volatile storage whereas software is always held in RAM that is volatile. SO on that basis most (at micro-controller) code in this context is firmware.
I agree, if its located on the chip, its firmware. If its loaded from an external device, its software/embedded. The real question is when does embedded software become just plain old software?
It’s very simple, really. A piece of code becomes a computer program as soon as you can run it. It becomes software as soon as you package it so it can be sold as a product (hence -ware). It becomes firmware as soon as you put it in a product which you are selling.
If it’s not hardware, software, or firmware, (or vaporware) then perhaps it’s jigglyware.
And now I have a Bill Cosby Pudding-pop commercial running through my head.
Every place I have worked seems to have had a slightly different definition. I learned to just go with the flow and not worry about it.
sound advice for just about all language pedantry
If we as a species can’t work out the meaning of “literally,” then I don’t see anything to be surprised about here.
You literally hit the nail on the head there, I figuratively chuckled.
Don’t get surly with me, young man. Surely you jest, “But surly…”
Where’s that dictionary? :-)
Don’t call me Shirley.
IMO a firmware is a dependency of a particular piece of hardware, while software can be interchanged at will.
An game console cartridge is software since the user can swap them out for different titles. But a game console’s BIOS is firmware since the hardware won’t function as designed with any other program in that memory device.
Better yet, many hard disks have part of their firmware on the disk platter itself, alongside the host PC’s software and data on the rest of the disk. Again, the hard drive won’t work properly if someone replaces the firmware with a program that plays music over the voice coil.
If I could coin a new term for this genesis of firmware and software and the transitory and evolutionary aspects of the technology, perhaps we could call it “Firstware” ? A blend of firmware and software – the stuff that, after ‘true’ firmware has gotten the CPU and associated hardware into a ready state, takes over – the starter fluid for our engine, if you will.
Just don’t get surly about it, ok? :)
I think that Firstware would be the initial public release of a software program that gets quickly patched.
B^)
My definition – Firmware is tied to specific hardware and will not run on other hardware. Although usually stored in non-volatile chip storage (eg, Flash, nvRAM, ROM) that isn’t absolutely required. Economics and practicality are such that for most products it makes no sense to do otherwise.
Some vendors (eg IBM) use Microcode as a synonym for Firmware. My belief is that this is only true for a package containing code for a microprocessor, ie all microcodes are firmware, but not all firmwares are microcode. For example, I worked on a hydraulic controller that had three types of microprocessor (several DSPs for signal conditioning, a general purpose CPU for user interfacing, and DSPs for control loop outputs) in addition to programmable gate arrays to tie them all together. The code for all of them distributed as one firmware package
I am under the impression that microcode is “hard wired” to a specific processor and its peripherals.
In other words, a different processor in the same family won’t work, and the microcode also addresses specific families of peripherals, i.e. SATA, or SCSI, DRAM v. SRAM…
That definition sounds a hell of a lot closer to the one for operating system.
We need to describe the middle of the continuum; hard -> firm -> ? -> soft -> vapor.
Something between firm and soft, eh?
Plastic? Pliable? Wax? Rubber? Middle? How about midware? Loadable? Maybeware?
Stiffyware and for user macros etc on top of software, limpware…
B^)
Surely all of this is silly.
It is all software, but firmware is a specific sort of software. The exact definition you put on the word firmware is certainly variable. In the old days it was what was placed in ROM — and to most end users just seemed to be part of the hardware itself. These days with flash things get more muddy. You might call a boot loader in flash firmware, especially if you never intend to fiddle with it or change it. So that is the key aspect of things in –my– point of view. Firmware is software that the end user isn’t expected to change and seems like part of the gadget.
But the definition changes as the concept of the end user changes. What is firmware to me as a developer might be the boot loader – at least in some cases. But the software I write and put in flash may be firmware to a person I give or sell the device to.
A dictionary is the last place to go to try to sort this out. Go look up “hacker” in your favorite dictionary.
And whatever you do, don’t call me Shirley.