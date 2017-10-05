When living in an area that is prone to natural disasters, it’s helpful to keep something on hand for backup power. While a large number of people chose to use generators, they are often unreliable (or poorly maintained), noisy, produce dangerous carbon monoxide, or run on a fuel supply that might not be available indefinitely. For truly reliable backup power, [Jay] has turned to a battery bank to ride through multi-day power outages.
While the setup doesn’t run his whole house, it isn’t intended to. One of the most critical things to power is the refrigerator, so this build focuses on keeping all of his food properly stored through the power outage. During the days following Hurricane Irma, the system could run the refrigerator for 10-11 hours, and the thermal insulation could keep everything cold or frozen overnight. Rather than using solar panels to charge the batteries, the system instead gets energy from the massive battery of his electric vehicle. [Jay] was out of power for 64 hours, and this system worked for him (and at a better cost) than a generator would have.
With the impact of major storms on many areas this year, we’ve been seeing a lot of interesting ways that people deal with living in areas impacted by these disasters. Besides riding through power outages, we’ve also seen the AARL step in to help, and also taken a look at how robust building codes in these areas help mitigate property damage in the first place.
5 thoughts on “Power Through a Hurricane”
I would never go with batteries. It is not hard to put a small gas engine up for storage and given I own a house and have several gas powered devices, I have a decent supply of fuel. More than enough to outlast any battery setup I am likely to come across. And as far as the deadly gasses go, remember that your battery is most likely venting explosive gasses while it charges.
>or run on a fuel supply that might not be available indefinitely
But without solar panels or some other generator, doesn’t the electric car battery act exactly the same? Or does he push it up and down hills for the regenerative braking to refill the battery?
A friend of mine lives off grid and used his volt as extra capacity. Solar charges it back up during the day. If all else fails he can recharge the battery via the car’s engine.
Pretty sure he used the gas engine in the car to charge the battery, way more hipster than those chumps using traditional gas engines in generators to charge batteries.
I use a old military generator that was converted to run on propane. It great for standby use since propane does not go bad like gasoline and wont kill you from the fumes. I was out of power for about 3 days this last winter/spring and I ran it about 8 hours a day and used about 24 gallons of propane. I also have a 48v in, 1kw true sine inverter I plan on putting together with a bank of very large gel cells to charge while the generator is running and then switch to inverter when the generator is off.