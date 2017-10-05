Dumbo Never Forgets to Fill Your Glass

What do you get if you have a 3D printer, some booze (or any beverage), a pump, and an Arduino? If you are [RobotGeek] you wind up with an elephant that will pour you a shot on demand. The project was inspired by the ShotBot, but we have to admit the elephant sells it.

Conceptually, the device is pretty simple. A pump and a light sensor do all the real work. When you cover the sensor with a shot glass, the pump dispenses liquid. What we found of interest, though, was the process of starting with an elephant model and then modifying it for the purpose at hand. In addition to making it larger, they also cut off the trunk and replaced it with a spout. The steps show Fusion 360, but you could apply the same concepts using your choice of CAD programs.

We are generally not fans of putting food in 3D printed objects. However, if you look the trunk/spout conceals some silicone tubing and that should be fine. Of course, you could imagine other animals, although there is something charming about the elephant. Perhaps, though, you’d prefer an anteater or perhaps a cow to dispense milk.

If you’d rather have a cocktail, maybe you need help shaking. Or, perhaps your friends are more into Jello shots.