Do jumper wires pulling out of your Uno have you pulling your hair out? Is troubleshooting loose jumpers making you lose your mind? Are your projects backing up because of all the time you’ve lost keeping jumper wires secure in your Arduino Uno? Then you need the all new Ardunio Strain Relief Enclosure!
[Jeremy Cook] has had it with loose jumpers pulling out of his Uno, so he designed a case that not only secures the Arduino; it also keeps those dastardly jumper wires from pulling out at the most inconvenient times.
Composed of 3/4 inch thick MDF and 1/8 inch thick polycarbonate, the Arduino Strain Relief enclosure is sure to be a hit for every hacker’s work bench. [Jeremy] used a CNC router to cut the enclosure and top. The plastic top is secured to the MDF base via four 4-40 screws. Interestingly – he applied super glue to the screw holes in the MDF before tapping them. We’ll have to try this trick on our next project!
9 thoughts on “Arduino Uno Strain Relief”
LED is too small.
Yeah, all out of 20mm LEDs unfortunately :-(
That’s quiet nice for a semi permanent project.
I suppose if you don’t have a router to cut out the mdf a similar enclosure could be made on a 3D printer ( everyone has one of those. Don’t they? ) or even a couple of pieces of Perspex with stand-offs to hold the pieces just far enough apart to allow the wires to fit.
Or less than $10 worth of tools from the fleamarket tool stall, being a drill and a coping saw or fret saw, and a clamp if you don’t have a vice.
Oops, should have watched vid more closely, I assumed it had a separate piece for the bottom. So you can make something similar with those tools, but either you’ll have to drill right through and have your bolts hold the back piece or glue it on.
That certainly would have made machining faster, though this process worked well with the materials I had lying around.
Thanks! Yeah, certainly could 3D print something similar.
I think a lasercutter should also work wonders here, though you’d need to use acrylic instead of polycarbonate, and maybe split the MDF part into multiple pieces.
Thanks for the writeup Will!