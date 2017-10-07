Part of the problem with getting involved in a new hobby is the cost. Whether you’re learning to surf, weld, garden, or program, often the entry cost is several hundred dollars. We’re huge fans of things with low barriers to entry, though, so we were happy to see the latest project from [pappas.chris] which promises to introduce newcomers to the musical hobby of synthesizers for just over $20.
The build revolves around an STM32F7 microcontroller and offers a 6-voice virtual analog synthesizer. The build is expandable, too, so if you want to build on the STM platform with any other add ons the process is relatively simple. This might not be necessary for a while, though; the current iteration offers many features that a typical synthesizer would have. Exhausting the possibilities with this tiny device will take some effort.
Since the synth is built on a common microcontroller platform, it’s easily programmable too, which isn’t often a feature of commercial synthesizers. You can listen to a sample audio file on the project page, and get started building your own as well. If you don’t have your own keyboard to use with it, there are other DIY synths that cover that area as well.
4 thoughts on “Virtual Analog Synth Brings Tunes To The Masses”
Since you appear to need a host machine to run it, what’s different than running synth software on the host?
I would guess the latency is really low.
FYI the STM discovery board board pictured (MB1035B) doesn’t have audio output. You’ll be wanting something like the MB997C. That has a codec and an audio spigot.
“virtual analog” is just another confusing term to add to my vocabulary.
“Part of the problem with getting involved in a new hobby is the cost” hmmm… doesn’t that count for anything! And offcourse now there’s something new that isn’t free but waaaaaaaay cheaper then the real thing. Why not emulate the whole thing on a PC, just software, completely virtual and when combined with virtual reality glasses it would be even more realistic. And if it was open-source or perhaps a pirated version of that same software well then it would cost nothing at all.
Cost, should never be the reason to stay away from any kind of hobby, if you really want something, you’ll find a way, not being able to do/get something sometimes makes people more creative and in most cases respect the hobby for what it is. You can see it as a sort of filter, if you get past it then you are fit for it. If you quit to easily, well then you are simply not motivated enough and you would have quit anyway.
So if we just forget the introduction of “getting into the hobby for next to nothing” then the project in itself is very interesting.