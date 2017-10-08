Global Thermonuclear War: Tweeted

[Andreas Spiess] did a video earlier this year about fallout shelters. So it makes sense now he’s interested in having a Geiger counter connected to the network. He married a prefabricated counter with an ESP32. If it were just that simple, it wouldn’t be very remarkable, but [Andreas] also reverse-engineered the schematic for the counter and discusses the theory of operation, too. You can see the full video, below.

We often think we don’t need a network-connected soldering iron or toaster. However, if you have a radiological event, getting a cell phone alert might actually be useful. Of course, if that event was the start of World War III, you probably aren’t going to get the warning, but a reactor gas release or something similar would probably make this worth the $50.

[Andreas] started with software from GitHub that interfaces the board to an Arduino. He uses a free Thingspeak account to shoot the data across the network. IFTTT can then get data from Thingspeak and then push a notification to your phone.

If $50 is out of your budget, we’ve seen cheaper builds. Once you have the tube, you really just need some high voltage and all you really need for that is a 555 and a transformer.