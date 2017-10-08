[Andreas Spiess] did a video earlier this year about fallout shelters. So it makes sense now he’s interested in having a Geiger counter connected to the network. He married a prefabricated counter with an ESP32. If it were just that simple, it wouldn’t be very remarkable, but [Andreas] also reverse-engineered the schematic for the counter and discusses the theory of operation, too. You can see the full video, below.
We often think we don’t need a network-connected soldering iron or toaster. However, if you have a radiological event, getting a cell phone alert might actually be useful. Of course, if that event was the start of World War III, you probably aren’t going to get the warning, but a reactor gas release or something similar would probably make this worth the $50.
[Andreas] started with software from GitHub that interfaces the board to an Arduino. He uses a free Thingspeak account to shoot the data across the network. IFTTT can then get data from Thingspeak and then push a notification to your phone.
If $50 is out of your budget, we’ve seen cheaper builds. Once you have the tube, you really just need some high voltage and all you really need for that is a 555 and a transformer.
2 thoughts on “Global Thermonuclear War: Tweeted”
Wouldn’t it make more sense to send the text alerts directly to your phone from the ESP32 via email?
Depends on your ISP. Some restrict outgoing email to their servers only which makes it less portable. That would also skip keeping a statistics log of the count over time. If all you wanted was an alert then definitely send it as direct as possible.