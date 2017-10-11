A Lesson On Zener Regulators

For the longest time, Zener diode regulators have been one of those circuits that have been widely shared and highly misunderstood. First timers have tried to use it to power up their experiments and wondered why things did not go as planned. [James Lewis] has put up a worth tutorial on the subject titled, “Zener Diode makes for a Lousy Regulator” that clarifies the misconceptions behind using the device.
[James Lewis] does an experiment with a regulator circuit with an ESP8266 after a short introduction to Zener diodes themselves. For the uninitiated, the Zener diode can operate in the reverse bias safely and can do so at a particular voltage. This allows for the voltage across the device to be a fixed value.
This, however, depends on the current flowing through the circuit which in turn relies on the load. The circuit will work as expected for loads the draw a small amount of current. This makes it suitable for generating reference voltages for microcontrollers and such.
To make a Zener into a “proper” voltage regulator, you just need to buffer the output with an amplifier of some kind. A single transistor is the bare minimum, but actually can work pretty well. You might also add a capacitor in parallel with the Zener to smooth out some of its noise.
Zener diodes are wonderful little devices and write-ups like these are indispensable for beginners and should be shared more often like the Zener and Schottky Tutorial and Diodes as a Switch.
Any device used properly makes for an excellent product.
“More Zener Regulator Problems
This entire exercise was to show why the Zener diode is a lousy regulator. The voltage drop depends too much on the current flowing through the junction. Which means the “regulator circuit,” depends on a constant load. Any active device is going to cause the VOUT node to be unstable.”
No.
If you have peaky current requirements like a radio would have, add a friggin capacitor across the zener. The error in the design was not that zeners make crappy regulators but in not realizing what the actual current requirements of the radio were, don’t check the current for the radio with a meter, check it with a scope across a 0.1 ohm resistor on a 10x probe. Then you will know the peak current requirements for your circuit. From that you can calculate how much capacitance is necessary to hold up the voltage for your peaky current load.
” The voltage drop depends too much on the current flowing through the junction. Which means the “regulator circuit,” depends on a constant load. Any active device is going to cause the VOUT node to be unstable”
Not sure what he means. As long as Izt is met, the Vz of 3.3V will be met unless the zener diode overheats from power dissipation. If the Vzener node is 0.9V or 1.8V and your zener is 3.3V and at least Izt is available then your series resistor value is too small.
The RESISTOR in his circuit is dropping too much voltage, not the zener diode. He should have put a 0.1 ohm resistor in-series with the zener anode to ground connection and another one in series with the ESP8266 ground connection, and measured the voltage drop with a scope. He would have immediately seen where the current was going and what his actual problem was.
This article was not indispensable as it provides incorrect usage and information about the part.
How about:
Evad’s Zener Diode Indispensable Article:
[1] Specify your maximum input voltage requirements.
[2] Specify your minimum input voltage requirements.
[3] Specify your maximum load current requirements.
[4] Specify your minimum load current requirements. This might be micro amps for a device that will go to sleep. This might mean, that the minimum load current is << Izt of the zener, meaning that it is of insignificant value.
[5] Compute the Resistor value at minimum input voltage and maximum load current + Izt of the zener.
R = Vin(min) / (Izt + Iloadmax).
[6] Compute the Resistor's power requirements at maximum input voltage and maximum load current:
P_dissipated_res = (Izt + Iloadmax) * (Vin_Max – Vzener).
[7] For safety, ensure that your resistor's power rating is at least 2x the maximum expected power to be dissipated.
[8] Compute the zener diode's power dissipation requirements at maximum input voltage and minimum load current:
I_Resistor' = (Vin_Max – Vzener) / Resistor.
P_dissipated_zener = (I_resistor * Vzener)
[9] Choose a zener diode that will meet your Izt and power dissipation requirements.
Sometimes the easiest answer is the simplest one. Which is where Zener diodes fill their niche wonderfully….
Here is a practical example out of the telecom world, where the battery voltage is -54 to -42VDC. Seems that most security devices, especially smoke detectors have a working Voltage range of 9 to 32VDC. The standby current draw of a smoke detector is in the uA and goes to many mA when in alarm. Wholesale price of a DC-DC converter with terminals and a metal case is about $11. A 28V 5W Zener costs much less, and takes up less space too. It is wired in series with the Smoky. Out of thousands of installations, we have experienced only a handful of smoke detector failures which is in line with their own mortality. Bigger issue is installers wiring the diode the wrong way (for a variety of reasons usually related to confusion with the positive ground battery) which results in only the traditional 0.7V drop. The Smoky can last up to a month operating at 54V which is good on them… but they do overheat and eventually fail. Imperative QC to check the Smoky’s terminal voltage to ensure the Zener is eating 28V. And these cell sites do get hit by lightning too…. no issues.
Most smoke detectors operate between 9 and 32V because they are intended to operate off of FACP systems that are backed up by 1 SLA (12 – 14V system) or 2 SLA’s in series. (24 – 28V system).
I don’t understand how a fire inspector would approve an installation of fire protection equipment that is powered from non-fire rated equipment. Telecom gear is not fire-rated. Is your example in the US?
Zenner diodes are just fine, [James Lewis] simply does not understood how to use them properly, so his conclusions are wrong. Calling that a “worth tutorial” is embarrassing.
Hackaday, please peer review your blog post before publishing.
:o(
i used one as a reference voltage for a from scratch smps. a 555 provided the switching frequency, an opamp in comparator mode would compare the reference with the output (through a voltage divider that sets the target voltage). a discrete and gate made from a couple transistors would take the output from the comarator and the square wave off the 555. the output of that was fed into a mosfet which provided the switching. the rest was the inductor, diode, and capacitor in the buck configuration. held 5v all the way to 500ma. not the best regulator but it worked. great if you want to learn how smps works, not so great as an actual supply.
also used zeners for double ended adcs when i needed the output to center on a certain voltage. they are also sometimes capable of shifting down logic levels. better than a divider worse than a mosfet.