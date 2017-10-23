Almost exactly one year ago, [Kreosan] published a video detailing an EM “weapon” built out of three magnetrons, some batteries, and a taser. It all seemed a bit too good to be true, so [Allen] decided to try and replicate the results for himself.
[Kreosan]’s original video was impressive, showing everything from home stereos to a humble moped exploding when in the presence of their powerful device. However, many of those watching the video doubted the footage. Most criticism centered around the nature of the power supply to the magnetron falling short of the usual 700-1000W seen in a microwave oven.
[Allen] starts by experimenting with a single magnetron, successfully using it to light a compact fluorescent bulb at a range of a few centimeters. Scaling up to the full triple magnetron setup with a cardboard and foil feedhorn, [Allen] is, at best, able to crash a calculator at a distance of a few feet.
The microwaves cause no explosions, and the device doesn’t seem to have anywhere near the 50-foot range claimed by [Kreosan] for their device. [Allen] puts forth the theory that the explosions seen in the original footage are far more likely to be from small firecrackers rather than any electronic components dying from microwaves.
Overall it’s a solid attempt to recreate someone else’s work to verify the results, a cornerstone of science. We did bristle somewhat at the valiant 18650 being described as a “vape battery”, however. For more microwave goodness, check out this attempt to recreate the TSA’s body scanners.
3 thoughts on “Are Microwave Guns For Real?”
Good on ya! Microwaves always scared me away from high-voltage high-frequency experiments.
Upon reading about the exploding nonsense I was reminded of this…
Back in the late 1980s a cousin of mine who was in the Navy and *supposedly* went to school to be an electrical engineer told me that he was going to build a radar jammer that would blow up a cop’s radar gun. I tried in vain to explain to him that if it could fry the electronics in a cop car 1/4 mile away that it would utterly cook you if it was inside the car with you due to how much power you’d need. I got nothing but arguements about “well how do you know if you don’t try” and no amount of “received power is an inverse square of the distance” type reasoning would convince him otherwise. Thankfully he never got a job in EE as far as I’m aware and now he’s a mostly inadequate IT admin(he installed Norton on my dad’s home computer as well as removing the firewall is how I’m certain of this).
needs a better directional antenna setup.