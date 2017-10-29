Magnetic storage is quickly becoming an antiquated technology but IBM may have given it a few more years. Currently, magnetic storage is still manufactured as hard disk drives (HDDs) but you won’t find a tape drive in a modern consumer computer. That’s not likely to change but IBM is pushing the envelope to make a tape drive that will be smaller and more economical than other massive storage options. In many ways, they’re the antithesis of solid state drives (SSDs) because tape drives are slow to retrieve data but capable of holding a lot inexpensively.
Three advances are responsible for this surge in capacity. Firstly, the tape “grains,” where each bit is recorded, have been shrunk by sputtering metal to a film instead of painting it on. Secondly, better servo control allows the reading mechanisms to read those tiny grains with the necessary accuracy. Lastly, stronger computation is used to read the data by using error detection and correction because when your tape is traveling four meters per second, it takes a long time to go back and double-check something.
IBM’s tape drive won’t replace your hard drive but it could back it up daily, many times over.
6 thoughts on “Magnetic Tape Storage May Not be Retro”
I’ll keep an eye out for that, in about 2040 when I build my “Ultimate 2017 vintage system” with an array made out of those 60TB SSDs I picked up at yard sales. Then at least I’ll be able to back it up.
As somone who just bought 32tb of spinning disks last night…this hurts a little. Wish I didn’t lose my box of time travel stuff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millipede_memory
Can’t wait for punchcards to make a comeback.
Large enterprise IT still happily uses tape for long term storage, because given the volume of stored data, the expensive tape drive mechanic will pay for itself rather quickly and since it’s backups, the seek time is not that much of an issue…
Last but not least, the tapes themselves are surprisingly resilient and currently are a probably the best choice for high capacity, (very) long term storage.
I never trusted tapes. I have backed things up on tape, but I don’t think I’ve ever successfully restored something from tape.
I’d be very interested in the durability of vacuum coated polymer magnetic media. This process is done all the time with plastic films using aluminum (that cheap emergency blanket or shiny bag of chips) but it’s not very durable – it can rub off easily and will deteriorate chemically almost immediately under the right circumstances.