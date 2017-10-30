Surfboard Industry Wipes Out, Innovation Soon Follows

For decades, Gordon Clark and his company Clark Foam held an almost complete monopoly on the surfboard blank market. “Blanks” are pieces of foam with reinforcing wood strips (called “stringers”) in a rough surfboard shape that board manufacturers use to make a finished product, and Clark sold almost every single one of these board manufacturers their starting templates in the form of these blanks. Due to environmental costs, Clark suddenly shuttered his business in 2005 with virtually no warning. After a brief panic in the board shaping industry, and a temporary skyrocketing in price of the remaining blanks in existence, what followed next was rather surprising: a boom of innovation across the industry.
While the shock of Clark Foam’s closing sent a wave through the surfing community which resulted in a brief shortage of boards, an innovation boom was perhaps destined to happen. Since the 1950s there was essentially no change in surfboard construction methods, even though the shape of the boards changed from longboards in the 50s and 60s, to shorter boards in the 70s and 80s, to extremely thin, small, high-performance boards in the 90s. The vast majority of all of these boards were made with a urethane foam blank, shaped to size, and covered in fiberglass (a method known as “glassing”). Other minor improvements such as fin size and placement, the implementation of the leash, and the use of CNC machines for shaping all occurred while the board manufacturing method itself stayed relatively static.
Since 2005, however, a flood of new board manufacturing methods have become available which has pushed the envelope of surfing far past the stale, monolithic boards of the past. One of the first changes was boards built out of polystyrene and finished in epoxy rather than fiberglass. These boards are stronger, lighter, and often less expensive than polyurethane/fiberglass boards and don’t get UV damage from sun as rapidly, although some surfers complain that they don’t have the same flexibility as a polyurethane board. Their light weight makes them exceptional for airs, though.
Other surf manufacturers such as Firewire have had good success with using a wood exterior on the board, rather than using only fiberglass or epoxy. This gives the board unique handling characteristics as well. Even boards that are made entirely out of wood are starting to make a comeback, as hollow wood boards, and even solid balsa boards are becoming more and more popular. Some other manufacturers are going in a completely different direction and are starting to use a carbon fiber reinforced polymer throughout the foam of the board which makes the boards incredibly strong and often eliminates the use of the traditional wood stringer.
Nontraditional board manufacturers made their debut since Clark Foam closed its doors as well. Lib Technologies, often known as Lib Tech, is famous as an innovator in the snowboard world. Snowboards haven’t seen the same constraint to innovation as surfboards had in the past, and as a result innovation is more forthcoming. Once that spirit was applied to surfboards, Lib Tech started finding success building boards that are essentially indestructible.
While all of these new methods exploded onto the market in the wake of Clark Foam’s closing, the obvious benefit here has been to surfers. Now, there are options for every style of surfing and every different surfer rather than a single style of board that would have been virtually the only option for a surfer as late as the early 00s. Beginners can find soft boards for $100, experts can fine tune their boards in new and interesting ways, and everyone in between can pick from a wide variety of different construction methods that suit their needs. There are even asymmetrical boards now too, for surfers who surf at particular beaches that have waves that break in extremely specific ways.
One of the less talked about benefits to this sea change, though, has been environmental impact. Clark Foam, when it was still in business, was known for clashing with the EPA since urethane foam production isn’t exactly the most environmentally friendly process. To add fuel to the fire, it seems like Gordon Clark was very set in his ways and was unwilling to work with the environmental regulators, instead preferring to shutter his business. Since they closed and the new blank manufacturers aren’t grandfathered in to new regulations, surfboard manufacturing has moved into the 21st century in terms of reducing its environmental impact. A lot of the compounds used still aren’t ideal, but improvements have been continuously made now that there is competition and innovation again.
Some famous surfers have gotten into the blank and shaping scene as well in an effort to improve the environmental impact that board manufacturing has. Rob Machado, one of the most successful and famous surfers still alive, now builds boards that are able to recycle the foam from waste packing materials, since foam-based surfboards are built essentially out of the same material as packing peanuts. Future improvements to environmental sustainability include experimentation with natural resins, as well.
The lesson that we should all take from the surfboard industry, though, is that we can often get locked into a method or technique without realizing that we’ve built ourselves into a prison that limits innovation in key ways. What would happen, for example, if the Linux kernel disappeared from existence? Surely there would be a brief panic similar to the surfboard scene post-Clark Foam, but in the end we might also see a similar innovative boom in computer science. There are other more relevant examples, like the fact that almost all bicycle frames are built by an extremely small number of factories owned by one or two companies. Could the bicycle world benefit from some innovation as well? What other things have we locked ourselves into?
30 thoughts on “Surfboard Industry Wipes Out, Innovation Soon Follows”
As we have explained to us “blanks”, “glassing” and “stringers”, why do we not also have explained what “airs” are (jumping)? The audience is primarily technical and probably already knew the first three, rather than surf bums who might know the latter.
Airs are obviously when you plunge deep into the water, submarine fashion, self explanatory.
lol seems a bit counter-intuitive
What about clicking on the link to youtube video showing surfers doing airs?
If you can’t puzzle out what an “air” is in regards to surfing–especially when provided with the context that lighter boards help facilitate them–well, that’s on you.
I don’t find it as obvious as you think. I guess that’s on me then.
I grew up in California so maybe it is not obvious. Even so, a link was provided to a surfer performing said maneuvers.
Well maybe it doesn’t translate well. Some languages people might be thinking, gets gas? bad wind? farts a lot?
All the petrol comes from one or two countries….
As do all the bananas, tea, coffee beans, cocoa, and many other things.
All the above are silly examples, as silly as the linux kernel. However there is some things that could maybe do with real innvoation: monitor screens – mostly made by two or three company, repackaged by the rest.
CPU’s….. amd or intel (ok maybe that one doesn’t matter so much to hackers.) Ardunio?
Self driving cars…. we still only really hear about Tesla.
Building materials could be an interesting one, I couldn’t name a single company who produces bricks, but I imagine there isn’t many…
I would be thinking that brickmaking is still a regional business, because what they’re made from is heavy and they are heavy when made. Hence, shipping them from China isn’t going to be competitive.
Do they _need_ to be heavy though?
There’s an old, old story told to young civil engineers, about 3 little pigs….
:o)
Sitting in my all brick house, lmao!
I think you are trying to make a good point but acknowledge the flaw yourself and then bring up theories without checking them.
As you point out coffee, cocoa, etc are produced in small regions of the world but that is a geographical problem not solved by some hacker without a lot of time to make a green house custom for those products.
As for CPUs hackers have tried making their own but the fact is the hardware to produce such technology cost in the millions and so asking for a batch of 50 or so would make each one cost tens of thousands of dollars, good old laws of scale. PCBs have recently dropped in price for hackers but that is more because machinery cost have gone down and more people want small batches of PCBs hence the many board designs on a single run method that companies such as seed studio does.
As for self driving cars that is a really terrible example. There have been countless companies investing a ton of money into it, Google has, Tesla has, basically every major car manufacturer has. Not really a point of contention since none of that matters until US law approves such things which will be quite a was away still.
As for the production of bricks example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brick_manufacturers
You can check the company that owns them but I can save you the time and say it is a lot more then two.
Most parts of our economy are not monopolized, that said most people will fall into using the monopoly by choice. Think texas instruments calculators. I promise you there are plenty of other good calculators out there but the TI84 was THE calculator for over 30 years. (At least in American schools).
>”Self driving cars…. we still only really hear about Tesla.”
Why did you pick that example? There are no self-driving cars. Only “lane assisted” cars, and trams with virtual tracks a’la Google.
It is clear you don’t live in the Silicon Valley. The roads are lousy with self driving cars. A four way stop intersection near me is quite popular for algorithmic testing. It is amusing to see the algorithms change over time. Sometimes too timid, sometimes too aggressive.
Self-driving cars have a ways to go (ex: bad weather driving), but I already feel safer around the them vs. the distracted drivers.
Now, when they make one that truly hovers, I will be interested, ha ha.
I didn’t mean to imply that this was not an interesting article, it was.
These innovative new building techniques existed prior to Clark Foam’s closing. Read the articles about the closing and most mention these alternatives.
They were simply ignored by the snobbish community, going so far as to pay three times as much on second hand urethane boards to avoid being seen with the ‘cheap stuff’.
People don’t stop innovating existing platforms. The community just doesn’t always appreciate such innovation or want to risk their money testing it out. Sometimes they just like to stick with what they know. e.g. Arduino, KiCAD, Linux, etc. Sometimes it’s a status thing. e.g. Apple, etc.
Clark Foam was unwilling to work with the environmental regulators because…. California. California’s lawmakers have a long history of just banning things they don’t like. If Mr. Clark ‘worked’ with the EPA, he would first be in massive debt, then be massively fined, then be out of business. It’s an out-of-touch world, worse in the valley. Glad I left.
Finally, thank goodness for patents. This is the perfect example of how they are intended to work. Now the detailed manufacturing knowledge is not lost.
I’m not a surfer but I think one possible reason the design was so ubiquitous was the aesthetic. You go to a beach city and signs, restaurant tables, everything is made to look like a white surfboard with one or more wooden stringers.
Windsurfing boards also were trying and selling refined construction methods before 2000.
So we can walk away with the implication that patents are a limitation in it hurts innovation?
Although at the beginning its purpose was to push innovation, over time it has become an impediment.
“Rob Machado, one of the most successful and famous surfers <>”
I guess the others died surfing monster waves…
shouldn’t have used angle bracket… the missing words are –still alive–.
“The lesson […] is that we can often get locked into a method or technique without realizing that we’ve built ourselves into a prison that limits innovation in key ways.”
Very wise words. For a much heavier case of that, see *cough* Germany *cough* Diesel *cough* internal combustion engine.
Of course the investors will jump ship in time. The rest of society…
>”For a much heavier case of that, see *cough* Germany *cough* Diesel *cough* internal combustion engine.”
Do you really know what happened?
First you have a popular myth that the automakers are holding back some mythical 100 MPG carburettor, or are suppressing electric vehicles etc. for the profit of Big Oil. Disregard actual physics and the state of the science. Second, you create a climate panic, peak oil panic, etc. to justify high taxes on vehicles and fuel for the profit of the government, and also environmental regulations with the hintergedanke that it will act as protectionism against foreign competitors and help your economy along. Of course, you also have a genuine interest in cleaning up the air, which is all well and good, but…
So now you have a public that is under the belief that the automakers are cheating, and has voted for rules that punish the carmakers for not meeting completely fantastical fuel economy and emissions figures. Failure to meet these regulations is subject to severe punishments up to billions of euros a year so they are truly scrambling to keep up, and as they do so they pass the expenses onto the consumers. After all, in the mainstream market you got to make profit to stay in business – unlike companies like Tesla who simply cheat the money out of investors for decades on half-met promises and hype.
As time goes, the public finds the cars are getting more expensive, fuel is fast approaching $10 a gallon, and yet no affordable alternative to the internal combustion engine in sight. Cars are getting smaller and smaller, and people -have- to switch to diesel in order to do their daily business. Diesel cars go from niche to 50% of vehicles on the road. Everybody blames the automakers, conspiracy theories abound, and the regulations get tighter year after year – so the manufacturers start to cheat as they cannot break physics.
But, the authorities are allowing them to cheat because they know very well you can’t squeeze blood from a stone; the protectionism racket is still going on and the public cannot find out that the laws were a fool’s errand: they were effectively outlawing the ICE before any real alternative was possible. Actually enforcing the law and closing the loopholes would be political suicide, as cars and fuel would become totally unaffordable practically overnight, and the economy would go hang.
As the regulations are, come 2020, the averge petrol car must do with half the energy output per mile than what today’s electric cars with their near-perfect efficiency can achieve. We are talking cars going along the roads at 62 mph using no more power than a 1980’s Honda Monkey. This is the reason why the so-called MPG gap has exploded to the point that you can simply assume the numbers are bullshit and the car will do the 5-6 liters per 100 km as they have always done.
So have we painted ourselves into a corner with the ICE? Over the past 100 years, the competition has been between different types of engines that all burn some kind of fuel – a fossil fuel – and electric cars, and the electric cars have not cashed in their promise because the battery technology isn’t there yet despite our best efforts in multiple different fields from cellphones to satellites to develop the better battery or equivalent. We’ve not locked ourselves in to the internal combustion engine – it’s just that there isn’t anything else that is truly viable.