Shoes are some of the most complex pieces of equipment you can buy. There’s multiple materials ranging from foam to weird polyesters in a simple sneaker, and if you dig into shoes for biking, you’ll find some carbon fiber. All these layers are glued together, stitched, and assembled into a functional piece of exercise equipment, with multiple SKUs for each size. It’s really amazing.
Accordingly, [marcs] created N+ Open Bike Shoe Platform, the purpose of which is to create open source, customizable, and repairable shoe platform based on 3D printing, though with other techniques like rubber molding and sewing fabric uppers are included as well.
The project breaks down its signature shoe into all its various parts: heel, toe tread, insole, upper, and so on. With each part individually customizable, the shoe can be tailored to suit each individual, all while part of a cradle-to-grave lifecycle that allows shoe parts to be replaced, repaired, or recycled.
3 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Open Bike Shoe”
not quite what i’m interested in, but i’m so excited that people are trying to figure out home made / open source shoes. as a someone with flat feet who puts on a lot of miles, i have long tried to figure out ways to use my 3d printer to normalize my shoe experience. glad i’m not the only one.
“Some of the most complex pieces of equipment you can buy” Really? Dont think so….. There is certainly more to them than most would credit , but “one of the most complex pieces of equipment” is just a silly, misinformed or undereducated statement.
Where’s the Arduino blinking LEDs?
Not a hack!
B^)