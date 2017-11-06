Turn Medical Imaging From 2D Into 3D With Just $10

One of the modern marvels in our medical toolkit is ultrasound imaging. One of its drawbacks, however, is that it displays 2D images. How expensive do you think it would be to retrofit an ultrasound machine to produce 3D images? Try a $10 chip and pennies worth of plastic.
While — of all things — playing the Wii with his son, [Joshua Broder, M.D], an emergency physician and associate professor of surgery at [Duke Health], realized he could port the Wii’s gyroscopic sensor to ultrasound technology. He did just that with the help of [Matt Morgan, Carl Herickhoff and Jeremy Dahl] from [Duke’s Pratt School of Engineering] and [Stanford University]. The team mounted the sensor onto the side of the probe with a 3D printed collar. This relays the orientation data to the computer running software that sutures the images together into a complete 3D image in near real-time, turning a $50,000 ultrasound machine into its $250,000 equivalent.
[Dr. Broder] is eager to point out that it compares to MRI and CT imaging in quality, but with fewer issues: it reduces error in interpreting the images, and makes advanced imaging available in rural or developing areas. This is also useful when MRIs and CTs are risky due to medical history or for newborn children, and in critical situations where prep for an MRI or CT would take too much time.
It is entirely possible to hack together your own ultrasound machine, and even add some augmented reality components sure to cause a double-take.
Where is there a link to the $10.00 chip?
Looks like a standard COTS(Common Off The Shelf) IMU(Inertial Measurement Unit) so some type of gyroscope and accelerometer module, something like a “MPU-6050 Accelerometer + Gyro”
nice, though i imagine the $250k machine updates in 3D in real time, not just a 2D slice..
I don’t think the GE and Toshiba machines normally found in pre-natal departments are quite the 250k mark.
They ‘do’ 3D, though not real-time.
So unless this ‘does’ real-time pseudo 3D, I’d guess it just bumps the features of systems that the ‘3D’ feature is an expensive add-on or not available.
In compensation to all those “not a hack” seen here:
THIS IS A REAL FRIGGIN’ HACK.
Sorry for shouting .-)
I think the real interesting/secret sauce stuff would be the software which takes the images and gyroscopic feedback to create a 3D representation in near real-time.
Now add that to a signos hand held ultrasound.