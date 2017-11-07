FDM 3D prints might be coming home this holiday as seasonal ornaments, but with a few tweaks, they may even stand up to the tests of the real world as functional prototypes. Heat-Set inserts are one such tweak that we can drop into a print, and [Kurt] spares no expense at laying down a guide to get us comfortable with these parts. Here, he’s created a drill press adapter and modified his soldering iron to form an insert jig to start melting these parts into his next project.
Heat-set inserts grant us proper screw threads in any thermoplastic. Simply heat them up, stake them into your part, let cool, and: voila–a screw thread that’s firmly embedded into our part. We can load these inserts with clumsy hand tools, but why fumble and bumble with a hot soldering iron when we can adapt our drill press to do most of the tricky fixturing for us? That’s exactly what [Kurt] did here. With a 3D-printed adaptor, he’s letting his drill press (turned off!) hold the soldering iron so that he can use the lever to slowly stake the part into the 3D print. Finally, for no additional charge, [Kurt] turned down his soldering tip to mate cleanly into the insert for a cleaner removal.
We’ve seen adapters like this one before, but it’s never too often to get a reminder of the structural bonus that these parts can add to our 3D prints.
3 thoughts on “Heat-Set Insert Jig Grants Threads to 3D Prints”
I’ll point these out again: https://www.harborfreight.com/metric-drill-tap-deburr-bit-set-95529.html as a great way to deal with threads. Make a hole about the size you would drill out, then use those, and 3D printed part with threads. (I do recommend using more than normal perimeters.)
They are on of those Harbor Freight gems: cheap, not right for the normal (metal) use, but awesome for something else. They are great on plastic however, I’ve been using a 3D printed battery holder for some 18650 cells probably 4 years now with screws that make contact using them, and can safe it, by being unscrewed so, that’s probably thousands of times being rotated, and the threads are still great.
Seriously, if you plan on ever trying to use them in metal: don’t. Get a real drill bit and tap (and not Harbor Freight taps *shudder*), because they will break even on aluminum.
Even non-HF equivalents are easy to break if not used properly. If you use them in through holes, they’re fine. Any other kind of hole will break them.
If you’re not planning on repeatedly disassembling your prints, then tapping threads or self-tapping screws work great for printed parts. Where inserts like this really shine are things like battery doors, and calibration panels.