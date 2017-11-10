The Clutter Manifesto

My basement workshop is so crammed full of stuff I literally can’t use it. My workbench, a sturdy hardwood library table, is covered in junk to the point that I couldn’t find a square foot that didn’t have two layers of detritus on it — the top layer is big things like old projects that no longer work, boxes of stuff, fragile but light things perched on top. Underneath is the magma of bent resistors, snippets of LED strip, #4 screws, mystery fasteners I’ll never use, purple circuit boards from old versions of projects, and a surprising number of SparkFun and Adafruit breakouts that have filtered down from higher up in the heap.
When work on something I bring the parts up to the dining room and work on the table, which is great for many reasons — more space, better light, and superior noms access top the list. The down side is that I don’t devote any time to making my real shop into a viable working place, and it becomes a cluttered store room by default.
I am therefore focusing on a four-part plan to reclaim my work space from heaps of junk.
1. Have a System, Not a Gimmick Fix
Most workshop clutter articles involve “clever tricks” category, you know, grandpa’s jam jars on the ceiling kind of thing. It usually boils down to, what’s a cute and fun way to store the stuff currently in your workshop?
In short, it presupposes that one system will be all that it takes to get your work area in order. I am reminded of those old-school pegboards where the owner drew outlines for the saw, hammer, clamp, and so on. Inevitably old tools were lost and new ones added, and from that point forward, the pegboard sucks. You get to look at a saw outline with a hammer hanging in front of it, barring repainting. No one would blame you for zeroing out at that point.
This is not to say that those organization ideas can’t be used — they’re just not a panacea. A few months ago I wrote a piece on using peanut butter jars to store LEGO and metal hardware, with laser-cut wooden trays allowing me to stack up a bunch of jars in a relatively small amount of floor space.
I tried to build that in with modularity, the trays can accommodate seven small or four big jars each. More to the point, I definitely need multiple shifting, flexible solutions so that my system doesn’t become a hindrance.
2. Only Work Goes on the Bench
There’s a reason why it’s called the workbench, because I work on it. When people talk about clutter they shouldn’t be referring to the stuff one’s currently working on. That’s not clutter, that’s just work. But it becomes clutter when I’m not working on anything on the bench and it’s still messy. Then the bench has become storage, and that is a dangerous and fraught path, at least within the realm of cleanliness.
If you have to set a project aside, either for reasons of time, parts, or boredom, box that project up. If nothing else it will save your stuff from getting dusty or damp.
It never hurts to maximize your real estate by take advantage of Z-space. I have a bunch of old 2x6s in my garage and I had an idea for a low shelf along the back of my table, and I could put my meter, adjustable power supply, power strip, and so on there. But in the end, the more stuff that’s not the project, the worse off I’ll be.
3. Set Up an Overflow Area
There will always be stuff that ends up in my workshop that doesn’t have a place. Most of the time it ends up on top of the workbench. Putting it there is supposed to make me want to work on it, but instead it prevents me from using the bench as effectively, and contributes to it becoming an intriguing but frustrating junk heap.
I want to set up a backup storage area — a shelf, maybe — where I can put stuff temporarily. Nothing will stay on that shelf stays longer than a year. That way I can hold on to something interesting while still recognizing that it’s on borrowed time, and either it gets used in a period of time or it gets donated or recycled.
Not coincidentally, the local hackerspace has a wonderful junk shelf — though much neater than it used to be. Now it has strict policy for not letting anything stay forever, no matter how juicy. Sometimes you just have to be ruthless.
4. Give it Away, Now
I’ve come to accept that I’m totally a ‘tronics and tool hoarder. I have 25 DC motors right next to me, but I’ll still spend two hours disassembling a broken toy to harvest yet another. I have to acknowledge that I have too much stuff, and I need to get rid of it, and that’s really at the heart of all clutter problems, a surplus of crap.
I experiment in areas outside of my core interests and acquire the infrastructure for it, but sometimes it never takes hold. For instance, I have a fairly robust set of chemistry glasswork on my desk, but haven’t had time to play with it in forever. Some of it is left over from my gunpowder-making youth, so there is a nostalgia factor as well. If I don’t think I’m going to use it in the next year or two, why not just donate it? All those DC motors could do some elementary schools some good. If I haven’t used it in a year then it goes on the free shelf at the hackerspace.
Please share some ideas you have for keeping your hackin’ game in order. How much does a cluttered house connote an uncluttered mind?
30 thoughts on “The Clutter Manifesto”
Organization much like an inventory system only works if one uses it religiously.
Speaking of organization… I have a large supply of 0805 surface mount resistors and capacitors that I keep in bead containers, which works great. Recently I decided to buy up a stock of 1/4 watt resistors to aid in prototyping. I’ve been looking around for a way to keep them organized but haven’t been coming up with much. I’d love to keep them stored in some sort of compact form but haven’t found anything that fits the bill yet. Surely someone here could point me to some sort of storage container that could hold 50 or more values of resistor without the chance of them becoming mixed up…
For through hole resistors I keep like-values connected together, usually by the tape they came with or I add masking or painters tape if they didn’t come that way. Then I put them in containers with dividers from a craft store, probably similar to your bead containers. I separate them by wattage and powers 10. One spot for values > 100, another for 100-999, another for 1000-9999 another for 10k-99k, etc… This way If say I need a 10k resistor, I only have to paw through the 10-99k container to find my bundle of 10ks.
I don’t have a lot of SMD parts yet but if I did I would probably use the same method only instead of tape I would use small baggies. I have a whole bunch of baggies, probably about 2x3cm for sorting small screws. That would probably work for SMD parts.
Pill bottles?
What about those hotwheel storage cases? I don’t know if they still make them, but they come with several compartments of equal size. Or a maybe a simpler idea would be a jewelry kit box, they are like bead containers but have several compartments.
Also, depending on your size, what some companies will do when they send you tuning kits is send you a box with a styrofoam insert with holes punched into it. In the hold is a small container for parts, like a tiny pill bottle. It’s not the best solution but it worked for small 0201 parts.
I have a box with small sized ziplock(?) bags stored as a card index. The value is written on a piece of tape pinched over the side of the bag. I don’t know if the descripton makes sense but it is a very compact system .
I use small 2×3″? zip lock bags to store like resistors in a bigger container, each bag is clearly marked, i just thumb through and grab the values a need.
I like your idea of boxing up unfinished projects. I have a bunch sitting around that will be forgotten or destroyed if I don’t preserve them.
Best part of boxing up idle projects, it allows you to keep all the parts together, so you don’t have to go hunting for that oddcable or bracket the project requires if/when you get back to it.
Plastic wrap makes it easy to bundle odd shaped things together. Even regularly shaped things. It also makes handling much nice since you don’t have to worry about pieces slipping out.
Boxes and bins are nice but sometimes you don’t have the right size, or you put a couple half finished projects in the same box and everything gets jumbled.
+1 for plastic wrap.
Not sure if it is Winter approaching, but I am in the exact same boat here. Flat surfaces equate to storage for whatever I am holding at that moment.
Storage bins for major categories, with minor sub-categories inside separated by appropriately sized and labeled ziplock bags. ‘Snack bags’ work great for sorting small components, and then bags go into other bags.
Splitting projects you are working on, but have put aside for now, into dedicated bins with a similar organizational strategy works well also and helps to keep them off your work-bench.
Oh… and dedicate a spot to *your* empty bins, *your* empty bags, a roll of tape for labeling, and a *your* marker. If you have to run around the house to fetch things to maintain organization, it doesn’t happen.
I have enough trouble with the concept of *my* workbench, leave an empty surface and something gets put on it…. apparently the alternative to using that particular space would have been shooting puppies…
I don’t get it.
I do know that since ‘the purge’ and spending a day sorting the remainder, I get more done.
Formula for required project space:
Available flat surfaces +1
Hoo boy, share my ideas (dreams, wishes). Here are a few.
There is some optimal stuff to space ratio. Well never mind optimal, beyond some ratio there is no efficient way to store stuff. What I am trying to say is that for a given space there is a limit to how much you can store and have any hope of finding efficiently (or at all). People try to organize their way around this, but end up spending more time organizing and never do anything.
I have tried for years to deny this, but if you can’t find something you may as well not have it. I set a time limit and beyond that time, I just go out and buy it – even though I know I have one someplace. And in frustration I say, “it may as well be on Mars!!”. A friend points out that it may be more optimal to let the store organize things and go there and buy what you need. On the flip side of this, I hate running to the store.
I have boxes of stuff on my shelf that haven’t been opened in years. Why are they even wasting my space?
I will look forward to the rest of this series. Good suggestions already.
Balance is key. Utter tidiness indicates you are spending all your time being tidy and not doing anything (maybe), but total chaos means you want to do things but are drowning in clutter.
Yeah, my problem isn’t so much that I mind re-buying things, it is more that:
A) I hate useful, working things going into a landfill because I don’t have a place to put it.
B) The stores that will have proper parts at a decent price are likely closed on the evenings and weekends when I have chances to work on my hobbies.
Surplus shops used to be good for this kind of stuff, but property prices around here and online competition mean they are disappearing or moving further and further away.
I personally find that de-junking is the most effective strategy… it doesn’t matter how much space you have, you will always fill it to capacity (and then some). I am (now) ruthless in getting rid of stuff. Yes, there are times that I find that I could have used something that I got rid of last week, but its not that often. Further, I remember that keeping stuff has its own costs – if you keep too much you need to spend money on storage, organization, etc, plus the mental stress of clutter. If I have to re-buy some widget, the cost of that is likely less than the cost of everything else listed above.
For that reason I refuse to get a storage unit. Junk expands to fill the space that you keep it in, no matter what. I’m trying to get better about sticking to the one year rule, if I haven’t touched it in a year it’s gone…sold, donated, whatever.
I have one word of advice, having moved from NJ to TX, losing my basement in the move…
Don’t get a storage space for big/bulky things. No matter how well-intentioned you are about winding it down into a more manageable pile ‘some day’ rest assured, ‘some day’ never comes and you keep paying the monthly rent.
On the flip side, tell young people to consider investing/building/owning a storage depot.
Income for life!
B^)
Yeah, I’m on the 2nd year of a “3 month” rental…
I save this random piece ‘X’ because it is unique and someday I may need it. Perhaps that day comes but I’ve been storing it for 10 years in the mean-time. Was it worth it?
Meanwhile, You have piece ‘Y’ with pretty much the same story. Meanwhile I also have a ‘Z’. Fred needs an ‘X’ right away and has a ‘Q’ that you need and I need a ‘Y’… or something like that. But none of us will ever know this.
How about a website? At first thought I imagine an auction site, something like eBay for junk. But… it has to be free to list. For how many years are you going to keep paying to re-list that little screw with the funny specialized head waiting for someone to snatch it up for 5 cents?
Even then is it worth your while to list it? When I worked in the electronics shop of a radio station we actually kept an inventory of components in a spreadsheet. What if this thing functioned as an online inventory system? You would put all your stuff in it then later when you want to find it run a search. If you have it you see how many and where you keep it. If you don’t then you can get a search of other people’s inventory that are willing to sell or trade.
For any particular item you could list it in your inventory as public or private so you don’t have to worry about receiving a bunch of requests for something you do not care to part with. Whether new listings are public or private by default could be a setting.
Should sales be for money? Everyone likes money! But… do you really want to sell your junk? What if I sell that cool gadget and I can’t get another cool gadget because my wife spends the money? I used to work in a web shop and we built a site for someone where users traded CDs, DVDs and Games. Instead of real fiat money the ‘seller’ received in-site points or money, whatever you want to call it that could only be traded through the site to get other CDs, DVDs or games. Would that be more fun? If you sell that dev board you have had for years and never got around to doing anything with you get points you can spend on some other toy (that you probably will also never get around to using…). How cool is that? New kit and the wife can’t even say you are wasting any money!
And of course… the web site would be secondary. Primarily this has to be an app because come on… it’s almost 2018!
So… does this sound like fun to anyone? Would YOU be likely to sign up and use this? I have been toying with the idea for years. I didn’t have time to implement it then and I don’t now. Maybe you will and then I can sign up as a user.
Another thought… KiCad integration. Imagine if during the design process KiCad told you… hey… that one part that you don’t have yet.. so and so down the road has one he is willing to part with. How cool would that be?!?
workshop clutter enters my life because I start a new project without finishing an old one. and the thrill of something new outweighs the joy of completing something…
My rules are: every project has a ‘finished’ condition — if I want to tinker with it later, that’s a new project.
no more than 3 ongoing projects.
every project has a shelf life — if no work has been done for 3 months, that project is dead.
All these rules have an exception… all I have to do is tell my wife that I decided it was worth breaking my rules. easy, right? It works really well, because even self-imposed accountability makes me stick to my rules.
btw, wife is chill and amused by this — all she does is ask “is project worth breaking the rules for?”
I no longer feel that I might end up on an episode of hoarders now.
For the problem of pegboards and repainting – just use a normal permanent marker, and a quick wipe with acetone or isopropanol will easily get rid of it when the tool changes. I usually don’t bother with a pegboard though, screws on a random piece of old shelving or old ikea table or similar does the job well.
Chillipeppers reference? https://youtu.be/Mr_uHJPUlO8
I’m a fan of zip lock bags of all sizes, i put project in bags, then store them in boxes, every so often I go thru the boxes and purge older stuff that I never got around to using. I have a tendency for collect boxes that i never use and end up throwing away.
Zip locks are good for keeping thing untangled.