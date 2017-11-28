Russia has long been known for making large machines. They hold the current record for the largest helicopter ever made – the MiL V12. Same goes for the world’s largest airplane, the Antonov An-225. Largest submarine? Yep, they made that too – the Typhoon class. It would appear they’ve thrown their hat in the drone business as well.
While the SKYF drone is made by a private Russian company, it is one of the largest drones we’ve ever seen. Able to lift 400 pounds (a Phantom 3 weighs 2.8 pounds) and can fly for eight hours, the SKYF drone is a nice piece of aeronautical engineering. Quad-copter style drones provide lift by brute force, and are typically plagued with low lift capacities and short flight times. The SKYF triumphs over these limitations by using gasoline powered engines for lift and electric motors for navigation.
It’s still in the prototype stage and being advertised for use in natural disasters and the agriculture industry. Check out the video in the link above to see the SKYF in action.
What’s the largest drone you’ve seen?
Thanks to [Itay] for the tip!
10 thoughts on “Russian Drone Can Lift 142 Phantom 3 Drones”
Drone or Autonomous helicopter? – The line is becoming more and more blurred.
Still a drone, autonomous helicopter would suggest that at any point it can be manned if necessary which is not the case for any kind of drone.
Not wanting to provide any clicks to the dailywail, I looked up the manufacturers directly ( https://skyf.pro/en/main-2/ )
So, it’s strictly a hex-copter with two petrol rotors providing the bulk thrust and an outer ‘quad’ electric rotor arrangement providing more manoeuvring control/instantaneous thrust.
I like that they’ve even designed it to fold (slightly) so you can fit it into a standard shipping container.
What about this Sikorsky S-76 commercial helicopter?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3623503/Self-driving-Try-self-FLYING-Autonomous-helicopter-makes-30-mile-journey-Connecticut.html
There there are the ones the US navy use routinely.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northrop_Grumman_MQ-8_Fire_Scout
An-255 is Ukrainian airplane operated by ukrainian airline company. Try at least reading wikipedia before posting something.
Not like the Mil-V12 and Typhoon are Russian either. They’re (including the Mriya) were built by Soviet
The An-255 was designed and built in the Soviet Union, so to say it’s a “Ukrainian airplane” is a bit of a stretch.
Larger than reaper drone?
for the rest of the world… 400 pounds ~= 181 Kilograms
looks like a skynet search drone.