Slinky Walks Down Stairs and Picks up 80m Band

Originally intended as a way to stabilize sensitive instruments on ships during World War II, the Slinky is quite simply a helical spring with an unusually good sales pitch. But as millions of children have found out since the 1940’s, once you roll your Slinky down the stairs a few times, you’ve basically hit the wall in terms of entertainment value. So what if we told you there was yet another use for this classic toy that was also fun for a girl and a boy?
As it turns out, a cheap expandable metal coil just so happens to make for a pretty good antenna if you hook it up right. [Blake Hughes] recently took on this project and provided some detailed pictures and information for anyone else looking to hook a couple of Slinkies to their radio. [Blake] reports excellent results when paired to his RTL-SDR setup, but of course this will work with whatever kind of gear you might be using at these frequencies.
Before anyone gets out the pitchforks, admittedly this isn’t exactly a new idea. There are a few other write-ups online about people using a Slinky as a cheap antenna, such as this detailed analysis from a few years ago by [Frank Dörenberg]. There’s even rumors that soldiers used a Slinky from back home as a makeshift antenna during the Vietnam War. So this is something of an old school ham trick revived for the new generation of SDR enthusiasts.
Anyway, the setup is pretty simple. You simply solder the RF jack of your choice to two stretched out Slinkies: one to the center of the jack and one to outside. Then run a rope through them and stretch them out in opposite directions. The rope is required because the Slinky isn’t going to be strong enough when expanded to keep from laying on the ground.
One thing to keep in mind with a Slinky antenna is that these things are not exactly rated for outside use. Without some kind of treatment (like a spray on acrylic lacquer) , they’ll quickly corrode and fail. Though a better idea might simply to be to think of this as a temporary antenna that you put away when you’re done with. Thanks to the fact that the Slinky doesn’t get deformed even when stretching it out to maximum length, that’s relatively easy to accomplish.
If you’re looking for a good RTL-SDR to go along with your new Slinky antenna, check out this roundup of some of the options that are on the market as of 2017. You’ll probably need an upconverter to get down to the 80m band, so you might as well build that while you’re at it.
6 thoughts on “Slinky Walks Down Stairs and Picks up 80m Band”
I did something like this a few years ago. Mainly for the 40m band, but it worked all the same. It worked long enough until I got a better antenna.
Cool! I like the idea of an antennae of this size that can be folded up to fit in a backpack.
Yup, they’ve been using them as antennas for quite a long time. Not the best antenna performance wise, but it is a quick and easy way to get on the air when needed.
Why do you need to stretch the slinky out? Wouldn’t an unstretched slinky (with a non-conductive coating) be as “long” as it is when extended?
One other classic toy use is to hang one end off a cardboard box or any light resonant surface (hollow door), and hold the other end. Strike with a pencil near the hanging end (gamma drive point) and it makes the classic space ray gun sound. Shields up!
Also makes for a reasonable variable inductor / variable Tesla coil secondary.
I did have to join a few together though and spray them with lacquer.
I’m wondering if they make good lenz law trains. I expect quite a lot of current would be required.
Maybe it could be inverted and make a spring shooter.