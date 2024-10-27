A Brand-New Additive PCB Fab Technique?

Usually when we present a project on these pages, it’s pretty cut and dried — here’s what was done, these are the technologies used, this was the result. But sometimes we run across projects that raise far more questions than they answer, such as with this printed circuit board that’s actually printed rather than made using any of the traditional methods.
Right up front we’ll admit that this video from [Bad Obsession Motorsport] is long, and what’s more, it’s part of a lengthy series of videos that document the restoration of an Austin Mini GT-Four. We haven’t watched the entire video much less any of the others in the series, so jumping into this in the middle bears some risk. We gather that the instrument cluster in the car is in need of a tune-up, prompting our users to build a PCB to hold all the instruments and indicators. Normally that’s pretty standard stuff, but jumping to the 14:00 minute mark on the video, you’ll see that these blokes took the long way around.
Starting with a naked sheet of FR4 substrate, they drilled out all the holes needed for their PCB layout. Most of these holes were filled with rivets of various sizes, some to accept through-hole leads, others to act as vias to the other side of the board. Fine traces of solder were then applied to the FR4 using a modified CNC mill with the hot-end and extruder of a 3D printer added to the quill. Components were soldered to the board in more or less the typical fashion.
It looks like a brilliant piece of work, but it leaves us with a few questions. We wonder about the mechanics of this; how is the solder adhering to the FR4 well enough to be stable? Especially in a high-vibration environment like a car, it seems like the traces would peel right off the board. Indeed, at one point (27:40) they easily peel the traces back to solder in some SMD LEDs.
Also, how do you solder to solder? They seem to be using a low-temp solder and a higher temperature solder, and getting right in between the melting points. We’re used to seeing solder wet into the copper traces and flow until the joint is complete, but in our experience, without the capillary action of the copper, the surface tension of the molten solder would just form a big blob. They do mention a special “no-flux 96S solder” at 24:20; could that be the secret?
We love the idea of additive PCB manufacturing, and the process is very satisfying to watch. But we’re begging for more detail. Let us know what you think, and if you know anything more about this process, in the comments below.
They mention the use of spray on adhesive later in the video when pointing out the dirt that got stuck to it. I assume they sprayed the adhesive on the FR4 before printing the traces on. And they tested a trace to destruction, reaching 5 amperes.
The original traces were just deposited directly on the board (when molten, it conforms to the rough surface which is enough to provide some mechanical adhesion.) It’s only when they printed traces separately and then transferred them to the board that they needed to add additional adhesive.
Neither is sufficient for an automotive application! But they’ve done all the design work, transferring this to gerbers and getting a commercial PCB made would be trivial now.
I am not aware of any spray-on adhesive that will adhere solder to a board with even a tiny fraction of the bond of a typical copper-to-FR4 bond, but interesting nonetheless – maybe some potential for fast prototyping but certainly not appropriate for production due to the mechanical properties of solder. Maybe they could try extruding conductive epoxy for something a little bit more robust.
It’s made clear in the video that it is a prototype.
It’s a prototyping setup.
One that allows rapid and repeated iterations of the design.
It’s not meant to stand up to normal use.
High temp, no flux solder for the traces, low temp to attach components.
Spray glue was use when replacement tracks were printed separately and then placed on the board. Needed because an electrical fault was interrupting prints.
All the information is in the video.
when your hammer is a well equipped machine shop…
Definitely an admirable effort with good looking results, with a retro / steampunk vibe as bonus. I applaud it as a hack, but the time and effort seems misspent when considering the actual project on hand.
Yep. Yep. That’s project Binky. This is, what, about year seven of a two-year project?
Agreed, much effort and time for this solution but nice hack.
But tracks could fall off and create shorts over time/temperature/vibration, especially in a car and you still need to place the rivets/PTH by hand and those are not cheap.
If there was a one stop solution for quick prototype as we do have for 3DP, that would be great, in the meantime, I’m still ordering online and get a perfect PCB in a week, we are so lucky to have such online services.
It’s not an all-out restoration of an Austin Mini GT-Four. They’re merging a Toyota Selica with the Austin Mini, producing a rallying monster of a car… with hints of the Police Squad TV show/Naked Gun movie series in for good measure.
Mixing a low temp and high temp solder is a recipe for a disaster. Or even using low temp solder for anything where vibrations and thermal cycles are a concern. That think contains bismuth and even trace amount of that will make the joints brittle over time.
This sounds like a ridiculous amount of engineering effort spent on something where much better, easier to use and even cheaper solutions exist already.
