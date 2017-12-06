For the most part, when we break out the soldering iron to make a project for ourselves – we do so for fun. Sometimes we do so for necessity. Rarely do we, however, do so to save our own lives. [Dana Lewis] is one of the 30 million people in the US who suffer from diabetes. It’s a condition where the pancreas fails to make insulin, resulting in a buildup of sugar in the bloodstream. Managing the levels of insulin and sugar in their bodies is a day-to-day struggle for the millions of diabetics in the world. It’s a great deal more for [Dana], however. She sleeps with machines that monitor the glucose levels in her blood, but lives with constant worry.
“I was afraid at night because I am a super-deep, champion sleeper,” Lewis said, “I sleep through the alarms on the device that are supposed to wake me up and save my life…”
What she needed was the glucose data from the device and use it to trigger a louder alarm. It wasn’t long until she found someone who had done just this. Using a Raspberry Pi, she was able to capture the data and then alarm her via her phone. She then setup a web interface so others could see her data and call her if she didn’t wake.
The next step is obvious. Why not make the state of the insulin pump a function of the data? And thus, a sort of artificial pancreas.
The project is open source for anyone to use and improve upon. She was placed on a list for the 100 most creative people in the US for 2017. We’re not strangers to the idea of an artificial pancreas, but it’s always great to see people using things we make video game consoles out of to save lives.
Thanks to [Dave Zzzz] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “Woman Gets Diabetes, Builds Own Pancreas”
A great idea.
The linked web site is unclear regarding the extent to which the computer running the pump is internet connected when delivering the content to the web. I would not sleep at night if my device were running services with possibly unknown vulnerabilities… funnily enough negating the need for the device…
Forget just vulnerabilities, one bug or unexpected behaviour and your dead. Thats why medical devices are tested so heavily and regulated.
As a t2 for 16 years diagnosed, I was in a situation where I was told that I had to inject insulin for the rest of my life, shown how to use a pen which during tuition I fubar’d a calculation of quantities to go between a nearly empty and a full pen and nearly overinjected, was pointed at cgm devices and new tech and other stuff, but chose to ignore medical advice and my doc refused to support me so I just didnt tell him. I lost 80lb on a low carb diet very similar to the recently reported breakthrough study but eating actual food of 800 calories/day rather than shakes, and now I’m cutting back on my tablet form meds that had stopped working. He looked at my a1c results a few weeks back and they have been the lowest he has ever recorded for me, and well in the normal range for a normal person, never mind a diabetic. He just said to me on recieving these “I dont fully understand what youve been doing to yourself fully, but er, keep doing it”
It can’t work for everyone sadly and its been a massive amount of long term commitment, but if you can make a choice, each time I’d go for the not adding extra hardware to my body option instead.
I think the nutritional hacks haven’t filtered down to all of the medical profession, in 10-20 years it will be what your health professional recommends, but I’d encourage anyone with a chance to do their own research right now.
How easy it would be for a skilled hacker to hack this system and either change the value so alarm is not triggered at all or trigger the insulin pump to cause overdose, hypoglycemia and death?
How about someone writing a virus that targets RPi modules used as IoT devices, that will interfere with their operation? It could kill someone by accident because someone was too stupid and not paranoid enough to consider safety risks.
There is reason why medical devices must follow strict engineering guidelines and get approved before can be sold to people in need…
When you have two options:
1) assured death/illness because of your blood sugar levels.
2) a chance of death/illness because of a security vulnerability that could be exploited.
You choose number 2.
Pacemakers, insulin pumps, artificial hearts… all of them from the big manufacturers have proven to have vulnerabilities too… the level of risk from a manufacturer vs from a home rolled system is debatable, manufactures present more targets so finding an exploit has a higher pay off, but home rolled systems have potentially more vulnerabilities so less effort…
In the end though, I’d stick with the manufacturer’s, because odds of death from hyper or hypo glycemia without noticing it first (especially when you know to monitor for it) seem low, odds of illness because of it seems high, and having some one to carry that liability other than yourself seems like a really smart idea.
If someone is hacking your home brew one though, you should be more worried that someone is specifically out to kill you and if you stop them there there will be a bomb under your car or something.
Or they just found it on shodan one day.
And RPI, would you really trust one to be 100% reliable? I wont even run one as a media centre I had such bad experiences with them.
“There is reason why medical devices must follow strict engineering guidelines and get approved before can be sold to people in need…”
HA!…
So I’m no expert, but you can buy CGM’s (continuous glucose monitors) that talk to insulin pumps to provide information for when you blood sugar is high, and thus insulin, and my understanding is that those same systems can alert you when you are low, and notify caregivers as well (since most pumps don’t have the capacity to hit you with a sugar solution to bring you back up… though some were in development I’ve heard nothing about FDA approval for them)
That was the whole point of CGM’s to start with…
The linked article says it makes updates every 5 minutes…. again I’m no expert but my understanding is that the interstitial tissue sugar content (where the CGM plugs (stabs really, it’s a needle) in) can lag behind actual blood sugar by something like 30 minutes, which is where a large portion of the artificial pancreas come into play… we don’t have a good way to measure blood sugar in a repeatable automated fashion we can only measure tertiary measures, which lag behind actual blood sugar, now sleep is actually ideal for measures we have because people aren’t eating or exercising in their sleep, so blood sugar does tend to change in a more predictable way than if they were out doing stuff, basically we’ve got the easy part down… which is already commercially available, so building your own seems weird to me when you’ve already got all the components for the commercially available system and you opt not to use their code and do your own instead. granted the commercial systems still require regular finger pricking for blood testing, because the CGM readings need to be calibrated regularly, and as I mentioned tend to lag behind the actual blood sugar…
Basically I’d stick with the commercial systems already build around the concept rather than rolling my own…
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-diabetes-medtronic/fda-approves-medtronics-artificial-pancreas-for-diabetes-idUSKCN11Z04Y
It’s funny as I was reading the hackaday email about this post the first thing I thought if was all the comments that would say this was a bad idea- I wasn’t disappointed.
Everything we do holds an element of risk. How big that risk we choose to live with is our own choice. If some us didn’t choose to live with a higher level of risk than a lot of commentators no one would get out of bed of a morning.
Maybe when she started the project a commercial unit was it available ( interestingly I saw for the first time an add on TV only 1/2 hour ago annadd for an embedded glucometer) . Given she has been given a place in a list of the100 most creative people ( I presume for this project) means at least some committee thinks she has done well and she’s not just blowing her own trumpet.