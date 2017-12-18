When [Odin917’s] parents went away on vacation, they took the apartment mailbox key with them. With the mail quickly piling up in the mailbox, he needed to get in there. He could have had the building super replace the lock, for a fee of course. Instead he had his parents email a photo of the key, which he used to 3D print his own copy.
Using a photograph as a template for a 3D printed copy is nothing new. We’ve covered it in-depth right here. However, this is the first time we’ve seen the technique put to use for good – in this case avoiding a hefty lock replacement fee.
He did his modeling in Autodesk’s free Fusion 360 CAD software. He then printed it out, and the box didn’t open. It took three revisions before the perfect key popped out of the printer. This particular mailbox uses a 4 pin tumbler, which makes it a bit less forgiving than other mailbox locks we’ve seen.
Admittedly this isn’t [Odin917’s] first time working with locks. Back in 2013, he submitted a parametric bump key model to Thingiverse.
Picking locks isn’t just for getting the mail. Locksport is a popular pastime for hardware hackers.
42 thoughts on “3D Printed Key Saves the Day”
Not that I don’t love this, but ….. he couldn’t have them mail the key to a friend?
or get the spare from the office?
Or just pick it? It’s his mailbox and mail, right? Neat idea, just seems terribly impractical.
Yup, that thing probably rakes open in seconds.
Incredibly, there are some people in the world who are users of 3D printers who don’t also know how to pick locks.
It also might be technically legal but it’s probably a great way to get yourself in trouble.
Even if it is my own lock? Can’t I do whatever I want with my locks?
If all you want to do is open the lock to retrieve your mail, the monumentally quicker way would be to just pick it. Or learn how to pick it, then pick it. Taking photos of keys, making the design files, 3d printing several iterations of keys is akin to building an airplane just to fly 5 miles when you could walk or take a car or hire someone or take a bike.
Of course it works and if you only have those tools available or are curious about if it is possible then go for it. Just be aware that this method is incredibly convoluted and time consuming compared with the alternative is the only real point being made here.
Perhaps if one insisted on using 3D printing, this process could be made easier or quicker (start to finish) if somebody made some software to automatically turn a photo of a key into a 3D printed key? I would mostly worry about the strength of the key, depending on the material used to print with.
That’s pretty cool. I’d be a bit concerned to try it though… what if the printed key broke off in the lock. That might be a bigger fee and an uncomfortable conversation with the landlords!
As long as the key was printed along the normal axis it shouldn’t break in that manner.
Doesn’t the post office have a master key for those kind of mailboxes technically since a mailbox is considered government property.
On multi tenant mailboxes, the postman has a key to open the entire face with the doors attached. Only the tenants tend to have actual individual keys. Since I know the postman pretty well, he usually would give me my stuff if he had it open, but typically they are not supposed to provide the mail even in the event you lost your key.
This is an apartment mailbox. Not a post office mailbox. Looks like you have never lived in an apartment, did you?
[sigh]…. lockpicking is a lost art, apparently.
even with poor tools and skills you can pick a 4 pin tumbler in a matter of minutes. not to mention it’s probably all worn out. I taught myself how to pick with some homemade tools and a 4 pin bike lock
Because fiddling around for “a matter of minutes” on a communal mailbox looks less suspicious than quickly using a plastic key ;)
hey, I’m just saying it’s possible and not difficult. might “look suspicious” but it certainly isn’t illegal.
Actually, in many states, such as Indiana, possession of lock picking tools is itself a felony.
Owning lock picks in Indiana is not a crime. its a crime to use them for crime. its just a way for authorities to tack on extra charges , hopefully, to a criminal.
Just explain what you’re doing. If you can show it’s your business, it’s all good.
So you’re not black, then.
In Poland, unless you are a state-certified locksmith, just having a lockpick with you is a criminal offense that ends in jail time (about a year or so).
People really don’t care.
Why not file a mail hold request in for the duration of their vacation?
I had a similar problem with a Honda motorcycle. I was new to riding, bought this bike secondhand and it only had one key. I noticed the key had a number stamped on it, took a photo of it assuming I’d just need that number and the VIN to get a replacement if I ever lost the key.
Well sure enough, I lost the only key. Called the dealer nearby and casually asked for the key, found out it wasn’t that simple. That their only option was to sell a new ignition, fork lock and fuel tank (after finding someone crazy enough to drill out a lock in a gas tank). That was not a cheap solution, would have cost me more than the bike did.
While I was looking at the photo of the useless number stamped on the key and being regaled with the horrid details of what this was going to cost me. I thought “I bet I can make a key from this photo”
Ordered the 4 possible blanks for that year of motorcycle. Traced the key out in illustrator, scaled it to 1:1, cut it out with a hobby knife and glued it to the key. Got to work with rat files and was able to duplicate it! Didn’t work first try, but with nothing to lose but time and a lot of money, kept at it and got a working key.
Learned my lesson and got a handful of duplicates made after that adventure.
Or you could have gone to a locksmith with the code and have a key cut for a few bucks. Thieves also have the codebooks and handheld key cutters.
Think about this a somebody gets a pic of your house key and sends a picture it gets printed now voila they are in your house. I see the good in this but the bad can be really bad if this is in the wrong hands.
If someone has a picture of your house key, they can get a blank cut to match. Don’t let people get pictures of your keys.
People can get into your house much easier than that.
They break a window and now voila they are in your house. Houses are not secure.
This is a service out there already, key.me , you email in pics of your keys and they will send you copies through the mail or you can pic it up at a kiosk. they keep the picture on file in case you need another key later.
That’s already a thing… People posting keys to their new bought home on social media. If you have the standard locksmith cutting tools you can create the key.
Breakins and thefts happen that way. Good luck proving to the insurance companies that your stuff was stolen since there will be no signs of breaking and entering.
Should I be painting all my keys with disruptor camouflage in case someone surreptitiously takes a photo of my keyring and breaks into my house?
Hehe I don’t know, but it’s good to be aware of these things. Just like people who post pictures of their barcoded festival tickets, and then can’t get in because someone else used the ticket already.
Left keys in the ignition. Locksmith looked at door key through the windows and hand cut a key to get in.
The lock in my car didn’t work, battery was discharged and recently I’ve fixed lock which didn’t want to close, so car was trully closed. Locksmith managed to bend upper part of doors a little, insert u-shaped bar and just pulled a handle from inside.
Friend locked her keys in her Saturn. For the hell of it I tried my Dodge Neon key and the door opened. Tried the ignition too but it would not work on that.
Good thing they used the secure method of E-mail.
A secure system we all rely on for business and shopping (and politics), because it’s secure and all.
PGP is a thing, and has been for a while.
PGP exists sure, but calling it “a thing” is a stretch. “A thing” usually refers to something of cultural significance.
Nobody cares about your mail.
Any good locksmith can cut a key from the picture in a matter of minutes.
Where I live mail locks are lever locks. Difficult, perhaps harder than a disc lock to pick and would certainly require a highly specialized tool.
No bogota rakes or jigglers for those.
I believe US military weapons padlocks are Sargent & Greenleaf lever locks.