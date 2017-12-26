Servers are most often found in climate controlled data centers. This means they aren’t exactly built for creature comforts like quiet operation. Quite the contrary — many server chassis include fans which absolutely scream when the machine is under load. [Whiskykilo] needed to set up a 12 U rack in his basement for working from home. He knew the sound would get on anyone’s nerves, but especially on those of his wife.
To solve this problem, he built a sound isolated rack. The build started with a standard 12 U metal rack frame. This is wrapped in 1/2″ MDF coated with automotive sound deadening material. An outer frame built of 1×4 lumber and another layer of 1/2″ MDF. Isolating the inner and outer boxes made the biggest contribution to quieting down the noisy servers.
Computers need to breathe, so the front and back doors of the rack enclosure include banks of intake and exhaust fans to keep air flowing through the servers. Two AC Infinity controllers keep the fans operating and monitor temperature. These machines do generate some heat – so 64 °F (18C) intake and 81 °F (27C) exhaust is not unheard of. The servers don’t seem to mind running at these temperatures. A Raspberry Pi 3 keeps an eye on UPS operation and displays the data on a 7″ HDMI LCD.
Interested in running a server at home? You don’t have to go to the lumberyard – check out this server made with Ikea components, or this server built from 96 MacBook Pros.
7 thoughts on “Sound Isolated Server Rack”
Exhaust fans are pointed directly at the wall with a few centimetres gap. What I am missing here is before/after comparison of noise and components temperature. I do wonder what is the temperature resistance of materials used to build this? This looks like a receipt for a disaster.
The autoiginition point of mdf is somewhere between 425 and 500 degrees American, 218 to 260 Science. All the servers I’ve ever worked on will shut themselves off waaaaaay before this temperature. Also, mdf is kind of a pain in the ass to get started burning. The foam however, no clue. Though honestly, I’ve never seen a computer component actually catch fire. I’ve seen brief explosions, but no continuous fire.
Changing from F to C never made any sense. The advantage of the metric system is easy of unit conversion. There is no unit conversion in temp. It is not like feet to miles or cups to quarts. If anything F’s unit size is better. 180 degrees between freezing and boiling makes a lot more sense than 100 degrees.
Nice job, but no indication of how quiet new set up is c.f. the old?
BTW, cooking your ups battery like that will really shorten its life.
A bit of carpet padding on the wall, behind the cabinet, will help a bit with that hard reflection from the gloss painted (block)wall.
Be sure to put the bare side of the padding out, not the coated side.
I’d also say to put at least 10″ space between the wall and the exhaust of the box.
Less restrictive air flow is generally less noisy, along with better for the hardware temps.
Tighten the gaps around the gauges, etc, will help reduce noise a little too.
Why is there just about no article here where someone doesn’t say the equivalent of “you’ll shoot your eye out with that”, even when it’s obvious that the commenter knows less and is less skilled than the hacker presented in the article? Sure is tiresome. Even if a thing has some moderate risk (unlike the current thing) – hey, getting out of bed is risky, and adulting – you should try it – means learning how to manage risks, even becoming competent at what you’re doing to effectively reduce the probability of trouble. Gheesh. Since everything gives you cancer or burns your house down, and being a race car driver or skydiver kills you even quicker, you might as well just vegetate? Could it be more than luck that some live to tell the tale?
Given than the noise is 95% fan generated (a 5% slack for the hard disks), how enclosing those fans and then adding fans is solving this? It would be a lot more engineer oriented to attack the origin of the sound. Use low speed fans, use big fans. Fanless? Not unheard of. Oil bath, neither. Or go full bananas and make it a sound isolating box and a couple (lot) of peltiers to move the heat. Also, 18C inbound, 27C outbound? Are you in Santa’s Home? Here on a day without AC on it would be like 35C inbound/60C outbound.
Not the quality/creativity we use to see here.