Today you can buy flashing LEDs; a simple two-lead component that requires only a power supply to produce even flashes of light. They look for all the world like any other LED, though embedded in the plastic dome is an integrated circuit to do all that flashing work.
There was a time though when a flashing LED was something of a big deal, so much so that National Semiconductor produced a dedicated chip for the task. The LM3909 boasted the ability to flash an LED for over a year using a single C battery. That part is now long out of production, so [Dillon] has implemented the LM3909 circuit using discrete components on a small PCB designed to take pins and fit the footprint of the original.
Why on earth might a reborn LM3909 be of interest to him, you ask? Well, he wasn’t able to make a 555 flash the LED from a coin cell, and a friend mentioned this chip which piqued his interest. The internal schematic is in the data sheet (found in the files section of his project), so he was able to implement it relatively easily using common parts. It still requires an external capacitor just like the original, but there is space on-board should you wish to put it there.
He’s produced a video we’ve placed below the break showing the device in action, proving it to be a drop-in replacement for an original. Recreations of classic chips using discretes are nothing new, we recently brought you a reborn PSU regulator chip made in 2014. An while you’re playing around with coin cell batteries, may we direct your attention to the Coin Cell Challenge.
Thanks [Drew Fustini] For the tip.
6 thoughts on “There Once Was an IC Dedicated to Blinking an LED”
You can use ICL7660 as well. The schematic is available in the interwebs.
+1 for BLIFNAR!
I bought a couple of those back in the early ’90’s at Radio Shack.
What about just using an UJT (like the 2N2647) for blinking a LED ?
He *says* it’s a 1.5V battery, but it’s really a 3V lithium cell. That kind of takes all the challenge out of getting 1.6V to drive the LED, doesn’t it? Does it work with a AAA cell like the original ‘3909 did?
Some time around 1980 I potted one in epoxy with a D cell. Ran for years. Lost it in a move. Might still be blinking for all I know, but I doubt it. They weren’t actually that efficient.
Could’ve been done with a Raspberry Pi.