Guide: Why Etch a PCB When You Can Mill?

I recall the point I started taking electronics seriously, although excited, a sense of dread followed upon the thought of facing the two main obstacles faced by hobbyists and even professionals: Fabricating you own PCB’s and fiddling with the ever decreasing surface mount footprints. Any resistance to the latter proves futile, expensive, and frankly a bit silly in retrospect. Cheap SMD tools have made it extremely easy to store, place, and solder all things SMD.
Once you’ve restricted all your hobbyist designs/experiments to SMD, how do you go about producing the PCBs needed for prototyping? Personally, I dread the thought of etching my own boards. The process is laborious and involves messy chemicals and specially sensitized PCB’s — none of which interest me. I’ve only ever done it a few times, and have promised myself never to do it again. Professional but cheap PCB manufacturing is more like it board pooling services such as OSH park have made this both easy and affordable — if you can wait for the turnaround.
So what are the alternatives? If you are really serious about swift prototyping from your own Lab, I put forth the case of milling your own PCB’s. Read on as I take you through the typical workflow from design to prototype and convince you to put up with the relatively high start up cost of purchasing a PCB mill.
Tools of the Trade:
The Mill:
In recent years the frightening cost of buying a CNC machine both rigid and precise enough for the job has come down significantly. A quick search on eBay and Aliexpress for “Engraving CNC machine” returns some interesting and affordable hits. The generic machines floating around on these websites are called CNC 3020 denoting a work area of 30cm by 20cm and cost around the £250-£300 ($350-400 USD) mark. Other models are the 3040 and the 6040. The machines seem to all be based on a single design (and even a manufacturer) and are well built. The aluminium based construction is solid and handles an array of materials given the right spindle of course.
The cheapest machines tend to host a simple DC 50W electric spindle which is reliable enough and more importantly, cheap to replace. It is suitable for engraving and cutting woods at modest feedrates but nothing more. The more recent machines are coming with water cooled 200W spindles that are certainly a better choice. You can cut modestly thick aluminium with them too.
I had purchased one of the early versions of the CNC-3020 quite cheaply. The machine had no end stops, hosted an old parallel port based interface and had most of the PCB functionality such as auto spindle control unpopulated. We wrote an article awhile back where [whitequark] successfully modified his machine to upgrade the hardware. I too did the necessary modifications, which were simply attaching 3 end stops to the CNC and soldering in an otherwise unpopulated connector for the surface probe. Many of the newer machines sensibly come with these pre-installed now.
The Bits
With the machine ready, we need to get the right tools for milling PCBs. The most important of these is the engraving bit, responsible for committing all the actual traces onto the PCB. This bit needs to be sharp so it actually cuts as opposed to tear the copper and of course it also needs to be fine enough to mill any tiny footprints or traces. After a lot of experiments, I’ve got the best results using generic 0.1 mm V bits from eBay. These are cheap and reliable enough for about 8-10 medium sized jobs. However, the V profile does pose a challenge when specifying its cutting width in software, as the deeper you go the wider they cut. This can be tuned via some trial and error.
Next, we need a few drill bits for drilling through-hole component mounts and vias. Every different hole you specify will need a manual tool change, so its best to simply stick to a single 0.8 mm – 1 mm bit which should be suitable for most things. I would recommend buying this set of cheap drill bits.
The last bit we need is the End mill, responsible for cutting out our board from the larger PCB clad. A 1-2 mm End mill does the job nicely.
Apart from the above essentials we also need the actual PCB clad, I’ve found the generic, cheap, single sided ones on eBay are terrible, they crumble like biscuits when being cut. All the better ones seem to be double sided, in either case I had to experiment with a few different suppliers before settling with one I liked. Sourcing quality copper clad seems to be a topic that hasn’t been settled throughout Hackaday’s history.
Miscellaneous
In addition to the important items listed above, we will also need the following:
- Thin Double sided tape to fasten the PCB clad to a scrap cutting board for the CNC. This should not be the foam backed but rather the thin-film one often used for fabrics.
- A Finishing brush with stiff metal bristles for some post processing. A board fresh out of the CNC will inevitably need to be deburred.
- A fine sanding block or sanding paper to clear away some of the more finer burrs.
- Rubbing alcohol and a softer brush (I use a toothbrush!) for the finishing touches.
The Mechanical Setup
The biggest challenge in this DIY process is getting a correct and consistent cutting depth. These V-bits yield a wider cut the deeper you go, effectively robbing you of precious engraving resolution. If you do not tune in just the right depth, some traces will come out too thin and frail. The key to success is to experiment with a few cutting depths and most importantly probe the PCB to compensate for any variations in the height across the clad.
To tune the right cutting depth, I put together a simple test design consisting of breakout board for the super tiny DFN-8 footprint. The trace size on this board is as small as my designs would go. Next I tried a few different cutting depths and eventually found one with reliable results for these thin traces. I use a cutting depth of 0.8 mm with a 0.1 mm V-bit.
Preparing for Auto-Leveling
The auto-leveling process is set up in software and simply consists of a probing routine before milling. All we need to do is to solder a scrap wire to a corner of the PCB clad, and fasten it to an ideally flat piece of scrap wood using generous amounts of double sided tape.
Once this is complete, the wood is secured to the CNCs work area and the milling bit is secured in the chuck. A pair of crocodile clips are attached to the wire soldered on the PCB and the milling bit, completing the probing setup. The idea is to build a map of the height variation of the PCB, and if the PCB is not completely level, the mill will actively compensate for the error.
The Software
PCB CAD
The first step is to prepare the CAD files, all we need from our favourite PCB CAD software are 3 GERBER files: Top, Bottom and Drill. But before we do that, we need to make sure all necessary precautions have been taken to maximise the mill’s chances of reproducing the circuit
As an example, lets talk about some things I ensured when designing the following PCB that I have milled successfully quite a few times now. For anyone curious this is the Phase Lock Loop section for a DIY Spectrum Analyser based around the Analog Devices ADF4008 IC.
- Choose footprints wisely: This board is based around an IC available in both TSSOP-16 and LFCSP-20.
Milling for the later, tinier package would certainly be pushing the capabilities of the process. As a smaller footprint also imply smaller traces, this makes the whole process a lot less reliable. With the same rationale I stuck to 0805’s or 0603’s for passives where possible.
- Trace to Trace clearance: As a rule of thumb I kept trace clearances to at least twice the width of my bit. With a 0.1 mm bit, a minimum clearance of 0.2 mm is sufficient.
- Pour Clearance: One of benefits of this subtractive process is that you have natural ground plane at your disposal. However, finished boards tend to have copper burrs around traces which can short with a ground pour placed in close proximity. Hence, pour to trace clearance should be at least 0.3-0.4 mm. This will also make reflowing the board without a solder mask a lot easier.
- Trace Width: Once again, anything larger than twice the bit width should work nicely. I generally stuck to 0.3mm traces
These constraints are certainly very restrictive compared to any professional fabrication but with a bit of give and take you can certainly produce usable and realistic boards.
FlatCAM
Once we make sure all the above constraints are respected we need to export the GERBER files and then turn them into GCODE that the CNC could run. For that we use an excellent piece of open source software: FlatCAM, which is specifically designed for 2D PCB CAM processes. It has an extensive set of features that you should really check out.
A tutorial on FlatCAM is beyond the scope of this article, for that check out the official documentation. In summary, for each GERBER file you import, you have the option to generate various tool paths for different kinds of jobs such as Cutout, Isolation milling etc. All you need to do is punch in some parameters specifying your cutting depth and bit sizes.
For a single sided board, we need 3 GCODE files from FlatCAM; Top-layer, Drill and Cut-out. With those in hands we are almost ready to mill out our board!
Auto-leveling
The last software step is to add an auto-leveling routine by post processing the Top-layer GCODE file FlatCAM produced. For this we use yet another excellent piece of software called Autoleveller, which we featured way back.
There is a free version and a paid version, the free version lacks the ability of sharing probing data across sub-jobs. This is somewhat important as you can only probe the board once at the start of a job, i.e you cannot probe for the drilling job after you have already cutout and hence isolated part of the board from the PCB clad! Honestly, I haven’t felt the need to purchase the full version yet, as probing is only critical for milling traces.
The most important parameter of this process is the Probe Spacing which determines the probing resolution. The smaller the Probe Spacing, the more points probed. Although this takes a while to do, it is well worth doing at least 80-100 for good results. Once this file has been generated, it replaces our old Top-layer Gcode file and we are ready to mill out our board!
Milling It Out
At this point we will have 3 files for our single layer board: The top layer file with probing, the drill file and finally the outline milling file. We begin by milling the top layer file. Fire up your favourite GCODE interpreter/CNC controller, I use MACH-3 but Linux CNC or most others are all viable options.
We begin by homing all 3 Axes, positioning the spindle roughly a few millimetres above a corner of the PCB and zeroing all 3 axes. It is important not to lose track of the X-Y zero position between the different jobs. Each new job will need a re-zeroing in the Z axis but the X and Y zero positions will be unchanged. Make sure the probing circuit is correctly set up, otherwise the mill will crash into the PCB! Once we engage the job the Mill should start the probing routine. Once complete, the milling routine will begin, depending on your feedrate and number of passes, this usually takes a while. Once this is complete our board should hopefully resemble our design albeit cluttered in fibreglass dust.
Next, we move on to the drilling, this step does not need precise re-leveling. We simply insert the drill bit, and zero the Z axis with the bit laying flush against the PCB surface. Once this is complete all the specified holes should be drilled into the board.
Last but not least, the board needs to be cut out from the rest of the PCB clad. This process is very similar to the previous step albeit with a different bit and slower feedrate. Once again we re-zero the Z axis and let the job run. If all went well we should have the finished PCB!
Finishing Touches and Assembly
Now onto the more rewarding parts of the process. The milling process is not perfect, especially as the engraving bit gets blunt, it tends to tear rather than cut. To clear off stray copper filings, give the PCB a good scrub, first with the thick bristle brush and followed by the finer sanding paper. After a final wipe with some rubbing alcohol, we can finally solder the components on!
Take a look at the final result. It looks pretty good, although you can see some imperfections such as residual copper traces in between actual traces. These should not be a problem as we specified sufficient clearances between traces and pours!
What next
Now you might be wondering if this process works for double sided boards? The answer is Yes. Although aligning the two sides can be a bit of a hassle, with the right practice and jigs this is not too hard.
In fact, FlatCAM provides a way to drill alignment holes for aligning 2 layer designs. Lastly, you might also be wondering if this elaborate workflow produces consistent results for demanding footprints. The answer is again, Yes. I have produced multiple boards for packages as small as DFN-8 (3 mm * 3 mm * 8 pins!) in a single run! Check out this 1 GHz mixer based off the LTC5560 IC in DFN-8.
What does SMD have to do with it? One could certainly use this same method to create a board for through-hole components!
I kind of see people telling me I should be using SMD as similar to people telling me that I should be using Metric. They have a lot of great points and in a perfect world would be right but they are completely discounting that someone else’s personal situation might be different from their own.
In my case that would be a garage full of boxes of through-hole components and local hardware stores that carry just about every fastener, cutting and measuring tool I could ask for in Imperial but only a tiny selection of over-priced metric items if they have any at all.
It’s not like that really adds anything to this particular conversation. It’s annoying, cut it out!
The board I manufactured here is an RF Mixer for >1GHz. Try and do that with THT. As much as I enjoy the ease of THT, confining yourself, as a matter of principle keeps you from doing a lot of things eg RF.
If you are doing through hole with double sided clad board you are milling both sides. As the article points out, its doable, but raises the pain and complexity quite a bit. Thus SMD is far easier, and you get to use the other side for an RF ground plane. :)
If you use single side copper clad, it’s quite easy to do through hole. But you can’t get the SMD density.
In my garage, the boxes full of through hole are mostly gone as almost all manufacturing has gone to SMD. Sure, there are a few things that still use/need through hole, but it’s vanishingly small. You used to be able to pick up lots of surplus through hole @ hamfests, but it’s mostly SMD partial reels at this point.
Not to mention a complete E24 resistor/capacitor assortment fits in a box that’s 20cmx30cmx2cm.
Island routers are slow (like 3 to 5 hours a side on the unit we purchased), but these are useful for some types of problems.
Like super thick high-power switching boards, or tuned RF lines for example.
However, without through-hole plated via, this doesn’t really offer anything beyond classic chemical etching processes.
There was a time when a CNC process was used for deburring RF lines, but most high-speed mills generally seem to add more chowder than they can remove.
I’d recommend Chilipeppr or bCNC over Autoleveler. Both can do auto-leveling just as well but are free and nicely integrated.
+1
And look at the woodpecker CNC controller.
Woohoo! I’m a big fan of using these cheap CNC mills for PCBs!
Buy used 1/32″ endmills from eBay https://www.ebay.com/itm/Ten-Pieces-2-Flute-Carbide-End-Mill-Bit-1-32-Made-in-USA-pcb-cnc-Dremel/151100157888
They’re so cheap you won’t even sweat throwing them away when they go dull.
I think by using endmills you don’t need to do any auto leveling. And you can use the same tool for trace cutout, board outline, AND DRILLING.
Make sure you’re buying the FR-1/Bakelite boards and not fiberglass. I just get them directly from Bantam https://www.bantamtools.com/collections/materials/products/pcb
I use 2″ wide double-sided crepe paper tape for my hold down http://amzn.to/2CTMIyd . I feel it’s easier to get it flat than the plastic double sided tape.
We’ve been using CNCJS driving a GRBL arduino connected to the mill https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs
I hope more people start doing this. It’s super fun!
good tips, thanks
I have had great success with these https://www.ebay.com/itm/NIAGARA-Carbide-End-Mills-017-4FL-0255-LOC-x-1-1-2-59925-Qty-2-1080E170/122586415379?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649 .5mm endmills that come in a two pack for super cheap
Agreed. I use an endmill for the engraving and to drill holes. I do things in the opposite from the author. I drill first, then engrave.
But even with an endmill the results I get from leveling with a probe using AutoLeveler are much nicer than the “dig in” that I get with just finding the high part and over-engraving one area to make sure another area is properly engraved. I have done some re-runs on my boards to compensate for uneven copper clad.
Is the hobbyist market that big, or is this more small shops, and one-offs?
Unfortunately the CNC 3020 links (not the hackaday article link, the included links in that articel) are down…
AliExpress/eBay are full of these 3020 (or larger/smaller – the numbers are dimensions) machines. Just search for “CNC 3020”.
The problem with it is that the machine usually comes with a crappy spindle with a large runout and shaft that will flex under load -> poor result. Look for a variant where the spindle is belt driven and sitting in a proper bearing.
Many of these will also need some non-trivial hacking to make them work with modern computers that don’t have classic parallel ports (the electronics is just a few power transistors controlled over parallel port, with all the negatives that brings).
The probing circuit required for leveling is also something you will have to build extra (not difficult), as will be a sacrificial board and something to actually clamp the workpiece down. The clamps some of the vendors ship with it are universally unusable.
So you buy a $800 machine but expect a lot of modding before it will be actually usable for this kind of job.
I personally don’t see much point in milling these types of boards – it takes a lot of preparation, the milling itself is a slow, noisy (not good if living in a flat!) and very dusty (you will need something to vacuum the dust out and don’t mill FR4 -> dust is carcinogenic!) affair.
By the time the board is finished by milling I would have the same thing likely done and populated already if I do it by regular toner transfer or photolithography – and in the latter case with better resolution than what is achievable by these cheap mills too. The only issue is drilling holes for through-hole parts but a decent drill stand is much cheaper than a CNC mill and the few holes a typical surface mount board has are done in no time.
Milling has its place where precise surface dimensions are needed, like some microwave designs. But for general prototyping? Why?? Some people are scared of the chemistry but I certainly prefer dealing with something like a ferric chloride than the noise and dust from a mill, especially in an apartment.
Oh and don’t forget that one can get ten 100x100mm boards for $2 delivered *** in a week today – with two layers, solder mask, plated-through vias, silkscreen and routed to any shape you want. Why would I bother with something like milling then? I make my own boards only for various adapters/breakouts I need right now, otherwise there is no point.
*** That’s a special price from JLPCB, but even their normal ~$20 is pretty good, especially given the rapid turnaround time.
See my comment below, $230 all in including the Pi (which connects to the mill with USB) and the limit switches.
Milling is good when you are doing small SMDs with fine pitch. I always seem to manage to etch the traces away on them waiting for other places to finish.
I concur that send it out is the way to go for multiples. But these are great for prototyping. Prove out the design, avoid latency reving the boards from Asia. Yes, they are noisy, but, like you, I can get a small board out, including drilling in under 20 minutes. And I don’t have to explain the chemical small and disposal issues to the spouse. Different tools to do the same job. To each their own.
I picked up a similar mill @ MicroCenter for about $200US. Has a Woodpecker GRBL based controller. No end stop switches, but that took a couple of hours end to end.
http://www.microcenter.com/product/473125/mini_cnc_engraver_machine
I added a Pi Zero W to it and it is totally stand alone with chillipeper. You can even drag and drop Eagle files right on it and it spits out boards.
Great tutorial. I use the Bantam CNC (formerly Othermill) for this, which is what it was designed for, and that makes the software side much easier. But given that PCBs can be fabbed by companies like OSHPark in a few days for as little as a dollar, I don’t do much milling anymore. Why not just use OSHPark and with a few clicks get two-sided boards with vias, which are really hard to do with a mill?