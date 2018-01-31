Some low-end or older routers might get you a decent WiFi network in your house or apartment, but often these cheaply made devices are plagued with subtle software problems that cause the router itself to become unresponsive after a few days of operating. One solution is to just power cycle the router by hand whenever the Internet disappears, but a better solution is to build something that does that for you.
[Charlie] had this problem as the de facto IT person in his family, and didn’t want to keep getting bothered for such a simple problem. His solution involves a relay, an ESP8266, and a Wemos D1 mini. The device connects to the Internet through the router and occasionally sends out pings to another address. If it can’t ping the address successfully after a certain time period, the device power cycles the router by activating the relay.
Since this isn’t the newest idea out there, there are many ways to solve this problem if you are constantly annoyed by router issues, whether from your own router or from friends and family who treat you as their personal IT department. One solution doesn’t involve any extra hardware at all as long as you have a computer near your router/modem already, and others solve this problem when it happens to the modem rather than the router.
11 thoughts on “Router Rebooter Eliminates Hassles”
I find it weird how many people just accept having to reboot their routers all the time as a fact of life. Not buying the cheapest, lowest-end piece of junk available often goes a long way towards not having to reboot anything, and making sure that the device you’re buying can be flashed with OpenWRT instead of the default firmware is even better, if you want a stable device.
No odder than people having to reboot their computers when they get flaky.
Cool project. I like it.
Now brace for the “THAT’S AC OH MY GOD YOU”RE GOING TO BURN DOWN YOUR HOUSE AND DIE!” comments.
hehe
The 555 people will be along shortly.
Years ago, I had my router and cable modem on a mechanical “Christmas light timer” that would turn them off for 15 minutes at 3AM each night to reboot them. They always seemed to survive a day without issues. Several equipment upgrades later, and this is no longer necessary. Checking my router, it’s been up for 4 months – and I think we lost power around then.
I have an ASUS 3200 and I still have to reboot and I use custom firmware on all my routers. There are defects with memory management on most routers out there. Most manufacturers don’t care either.
Name toast
Model Asus RT-N16
Chipset Broadcom BCM4716 chip rev 1 pkg 10
CPU Freq 133MHz
Flash RAM Size 32MB
Time Wed, 31 Jan 2018 19:46:41 -0800
Uptime 92 days, 07:08:11
This was a $90 router when it was new. You get what you pay for :)
My fibre modem and LEDE (better than OpenWRT in my experinece) have great uptimes, but they have the incredible ability to sense when I go on travel and fail on day 1 of my trip.
Did something similar using a Sonoff S20 and a spare Airport Express to create a parallel control network and to isolate my IoT (yes I did flash Tasmota). Seems a little safer than this build. I’d love similar software for Sonoff systems, maybe I’ll see how easily it will port.
Been there, done that :) https://hackaday.com/2010/06/29/power-cycling-a-problematic-modem/
youtube? really?
sigh.
can we just stop posting links to videos (other sites love posting ‘news’ articles as twit feeds).
I would have thought HAD editors had some respect for written words. I have zero interest in sitting thru videos; such a time sink.
if its worth telling people about (your project) its worth some written words. please refrain from posting video links if that’s all there is about that topic. we need to encourage makers to WRITE UP their projects, not just point some camera at it.
I know, its the short attention span generation, but still, we should TRY to have some standards.
As an aside: part of the problem with consumer wireless routers is the OS they use. Back in the day of the WRT54G embedded Linux was pretty common, and given how built-in network features are in Unix systems it was a great fit that worked fine. The problem was that people figured this out, and since Linux is GPL started making demands for source code with valid legal standing. This did get us OpenWRT, but it also paved the way for VXWorks to sell their real-time OS into the market. I think issue being that VXworks is an RTOS not a general purpose operating system and therefore takes a lot of expert work to build a stable set of tasks and priorities. It’s not really necessary in a network environment where a little latency added from round-robin scheduling is just fine, and the possible 100% CPU utilization is desirable. Whatever the case, most VXworks routers hang one or more components after some time and need power cycling.