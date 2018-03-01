Almost every person of a technical persuasion who has worked in an office will have some tale of wildly inappropriate use of office technology for a task that could have been accomplished far more simply with an appropriate tool. There are jokes about people photocopying a blank sheet of paper when they need a few sheets themselves, but some of the real stories are very bit as surreal.
[Bjonnh]’s patience for such things was exceeded when he received a screenshot embedded in a Microsoft Word file. His response is both pointless and elegant, a Python script that takes a JPEG image and encodes it into an Excel file. It’s simply an array of cells whose background colours represent the pixels, and he warns us that the output files may take a while to load. We just had to subject it to a test, but are sorry to report that LibreOffice doesn’t seem to want to play ball.
So yes, this is a small departure from our usual fare of hardware, and it serves no use other than to be a fantastically awful misuse of office technology. If you’ve ever been emailed a PowerPoint invitation to the office party though, then maybe you’ll have cracked a smile.
If pushing your corporate spreadsheet to the limit is your thing, perhaps you’d also like to see it running a 3D engine.
8 thoughts on “Images As Excel FIles Are Gloriously Nasty”
You don’t have to approve this post… though there’s a typo I think when using “farm” in the first paragraph where “…been accomplished farm more simply.” Maybe there is a pun in regards to mining files in data farms for embedded transmissions in files or something? :-)
Thanks. Funny.
Perhaps it is a mashup of agriculture and mining,,,
farm ore?
B^)
In the last company I worked (+5000 employees), we found out that the marketing department in HQ uses PowerPoint to create leaflets and flyers used for exhibitions and sent to customers. One of our supporters spent almost two days helping them on pictures they copy + pasted into the document, which showed a frame in a different color on the hardcopy. The head of IT support just said that this is normal and we have to deal with such issues. It was around this time I started looking for a new job.
The line “wildly inappropriate use of office technology” made me think of a joke we played on our office. A lady in our office had a large plastic cockroach. Using the xerox machine we made several copies of the cockroach. Then we took out the paper of the xerox and interspersed the copies of the cockroach. So as the xerox was used those copies came out in the middle of the copies every once in a while. Rumors went around the office we had a large cockroach living inside the xerox machine it was fun listening to all the explanations for why cockroaches were coming out in their copies.
Here’s Matt Parker’s page that will convert pixels to 3 cells for red, green, blue:
http://think-maths.co.uk/spreadsheet
You beat me to it!
B^)
I’ve seen the screen shot as Word document very often, too. I’m stumped by why this happens so much; Word isn’t an obvious program to take screen shots with.