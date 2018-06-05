After recent talks, Microsoft has now officially confirmed that it will be merging GitHub to master. The acquisition will cost $7.5 billion, and has received mixed reactions so far. A staple of the open source community, GitHub is well known to Hackaday readers, and has played a key role in developing an incredible amount of the software we use on a daily basis.
Microsoft has embarked on a community crusade of late, seemingly trying to win some respect from developers and makers. Under the encouragement of Satya Nadella, we’ve had Visual Studio Code, Typescript, the Ubuntu-on-Windows saga, and many more. It’s hard to tell whether these endeavours have succeeded in winning the hearts of the community or not, but those who distrust Microsoft may be looking to make a move away from GitHub. In fact, since murmurs started about the possibility of the acquisition, GitLab, one of GitHub’s major competitors, has reported 10x the number of normal repositories moving to GitLab.
How does GitHub make money? Mainly through paid private repositories plans, and GitHub Enterprise for businesses. This provides GitHub with enough cash to allow free public repositories for the community. It will be interesting to see what changes in business and culture are made (if any) by Microsoft’s Nat Friedman (founder of Ximian) who will be taking the role of GitHub CEO.
To keep a close eye on your GitHub activity, you can monitor your repositories with an LED matrix.
7 thoughts on “Microsoft Confirms GitHub Acquisition”
Why do people believe M$ “we love open source” propaganda?
They’re still big patent trolls and don’t seem to be changing anything about that at all.
I for one, aren’t abandoning Github just because of this … I’ll sit it out a little while. That said, I have made a mirror of the git repositories I care about on an instance of Gitea I run myself, as a contingency plan.
I still remember Microsoft’s top people telling the world about how Linux was a cancer, and their embrace of Kerberos which wound up being deliberately incompatible with other implementations.
The good news is that git is distributed, it’s designed to be able to be moved around. So long as your commits are signed (and they should be), people can verify that the code they received via whatever mirror is authentic.
Anyone remember git.kernel.org getting done over? Linus just pushed his tree to Github and the Linux kernel development kept going, the world barely noticed! The hardest bit is the issue tracking, and even then there are ways to export that.
About the biggest change people might need to get used to, is learning how to do a real pull request or how to generate a series of patches for emailing. i.e. using git the way it was intended to be used. It should not matter whether you self-host, use Github, Gitlab, Bitbucket, repo.or.cz, Sourceforge, or anything else. They all inter-operate.
If Microsoft ever tries anything to break that interoperability, they’ll find themselves dropped very quickly.
This. At Ultimaker we had a discussion before we even started to use github. We realized that we could switch over pretty quick for the main work.
We have over 200 private repositories now. But we have clones of those, so if github goes down, we still have those clones. We have an external issue tracker (jira) which works better then the github one. So we won’t even lose much. Pretty sure we would be operational within a week if github went down right now, mainly to setup all the IC links and other integrated tools.
We’ll abandon ship if/when we need to. Not because of some FUD.
move on your own terms but before you have to is better than when you have to….
Well, you are forgetting the basic EEE strategy here. You can’t just move your repos to a different place when the “github git” is no longer the same as “standard git”, and something tells me it’s going to happen really soon, especially as clients get integrated in other products. You mention Kerberos, but there were a lot of protocols and standards that have been subverted like this, and I see no reason why git would be immune.
Adios Github
A better question is WHY Microsoft is willing to pay $7.5 billion for Github. Are they going to quietly change the user agreements so they can gain access to all of the juicy, juicy code for their own closed source developments?