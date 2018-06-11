Ask Hackaday: What Color Are Your PCBs?

A decade ago, buying a custom-printed circuit board meant paying a fortune and possibly even using a board house’s proprietary software to design the PCB. Now, we all have powerful, independent tools to design circuit boards, and there are a hundred factories in China that will take your Gerbers and send you ten copies of your board for pennies per square inch. We are living in a golden age of printed circuit boards, and they come in a rainbow of colors. This raises the question: which color soldermask is most popular, which is most desirable, and why? Seeed Studio, a Chinese PCB house, recently ran a poll on the most popular colors of soldermask. This was compared to their actual sales data. Which PCB color is the most popular? It depends on who you ask, and how you ask it.
But first, let’s examine the rainbow of PCB options. Seeed’s Fusion PCB service offers six different colors of soldermask for every PCB order: white, black, red, blue, green, or yellow. These are the colors you’ll find at most board houses, and remain constant with few exceptions; OSH Park only offers purple, but you can get purple from a few other manufacturers. There are rumors of orange soldermask. Matte black and matte green are generally the seventh and eighth colors available from any PCB manufacturer. We’ve seen pink PCBs in the wild, as well.
Seeed’s service, unlike most others, doesn’t include an upcharge for colors other than green, so in some sense it makes the ideal experiment. In their poll, Seeed asked customers what color soldermask was their favorite. Black soldermask topped the list, closely followed by blue. Green picked up third, red was a bit behind green, and white and yellow combined barely made a dent in the numbers. But when you look at actual Seeed Fusion PCB orders, a significant difference is revealed. By far, the most popular color of soldermask ordered on Seeed’s service is green, comprising nearly half of all orders. Black was the second-most popular color ordered, followed by blue, red, white, and yellow.
The fact that there’s a difference between what people say they want and what they will buy should come as no surprise to anyone. The reason for this difference is worthy of discussion, though. The traditional color for soldermask is green because it performs better and because ‘slightly different shades of green’ lend themselves better to visual inspection than other colors.
Green is also the default color when ordering through Seeed’s Fusion service, and if someone just wants a working PCB, they probably don’t care too much about the color. This would easily explain its higher rank among all orders, but its lower rank among people who had color preferences.
However, the popularity of green soldermask says nothing about the relative popularity of black and blue versus yellow soldermask. Why are blue and black soldermask so popular when white and yellow soldermask is so unpopular? While traces are exquisitely visible on yellow, I would suggest that the fact that Seeed’s yellow PCBs come with white silkscreen makes it difficult to read any names or part numbers on a yellow PCB. White soldermask, however, looks really good and provides a great contrast for the black silkscreen. It’s just nearly impossible to follow a copper trace.
So, we’re opening up the comments. What color do you use for your printed circuit boards? Do you go for pure performance, or do artistic concerns weigh in? If you’ve ever done anything artistic with yellow soldermask, what was it? Does picking green for your soldermask mean you’re lazy? This is an Ask Hackaday, so put your thoughts below.
12 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What Color Are Your PCBs?”
a decades a bit of a stretch, in 2010, you could goto seeedstudio and get 10 pcs for 5$, maybe 20 years ago is more accurate…
*source: waybackmachine
i feel like PCBs started becoming inexpensive and easy to order right around the time BatchPCB came out, which looks like it was late 2005. https://web.archive.org/web/*/batchpcb.com
Why wold anyone pay a higher price for a cdifferen colored mask?
Never ordered anything else that green.
I get a lot of them in purple.
If orange soldermask is real I think I may be obliged to find an idea that needs six boards so I can make a rainbow.
… or just stick to green (or purple if it’s OSH Park), it’s not really a big deal for most things.
I always thought that Aisler should do orange, instead of their weird olive shade of green.
Black and gold are too sexy to have them enclosured hiding in box, so i am using laser plexiglass cuting service for making simple boxes with help of some black nylon spacers. Green one is for prototyping or for PCB fully enclosured in standard operating state.
I use red for non-production, development, or pre-production boards, green for production. That way I know at a glance whether a board is prod-ready or not.
Whatever you do, do don’t get purple. Whenever I open up a piece of gear and find a purple PCB there is a >90% chance that the design of the board is crap. To a lesser degree the same is true for black/white, chances are that if the EE team decided to make the board black with gold plating they are spending too much of their time trying to make the board look pretty and not enough time making it work correctly. I see a lot of that in audiophile type stuff, and a lot of ‘adafruit style’ dev boards.
I’d extend this and say if I find a purple PCB I know the producer is paying too much for PCBs and I got ripped off because they don’t know how to use a proper fab.
I think black and white just look bad. Interestingly though, I recently attended a conference and the badge was a PCB in white and the board layout was fairly poor.
Blue for production runs, green for works in progress. Ostensibly green is the best color due to trace visibility.
Some day I will do matte black gold plated boards.
I would like yellow more but I’m always a little disappointed by its lack of vibrancy. I wish it were brighter and more saturated.