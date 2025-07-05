Running DOOM on ARM? Old hat. Running Doom (2016) on an ARM SBC? Well, that’s a bit more interesting, and [Interfacing Linux] shows us how with this handy guide, and in a video embedded below.
The ARM SBC in question is the Radxa Orion O6, which claims to be the world’s first open source ARMv9 motherboard. It has a 12-core ARM9.2 SoC from Cix, and crucially for gaming, a PCIe x16 slot to fit a graphics card. There’s onboard graphics in the SoC, of course, but that’s only going to cut it for old DOOM, not Doom (2016).
Obviously there is no ARMv9 build of this nine-year-old classic. Thus, a certain degree of hacking is required. An x86 emulation layer called FEX is used to run Steam, which includes the Proton compatibility layer to sit between the Linux system and the Windows system calls the games are making.
So, again: Windows games, running via a compatibility layer on a Linux system running on an x86 emulator, running on another Linux system, running on ARM hardware. Yeah, we’d call that a hack, and just possibly cursed. The amazing thing is that it works. As long as you use a PCI 3.0 graphics card, anyway; apparently newer ones don’t work, or at least not the one [Interfacing Linux] had to try. (Some report better luck with newer NVIDIA cards.) Which is a pity, because every game tested is GPU-throttled on this system. Considering the CPU should be handling all the emulation, that just goes to show how GPU-heavy even 10-year-old games are.
[Interfacing Linux] seems to enjoy running things where they should not; we just wrote up their SteamOS console.
This isn’t the first time a Radxa board has shown up on Hackaday either, but they don’t seem to be nearly as popular as the fruit-flavoured competition for the sort of projects we usually see. If you’ve got a good project using one of these powerful ARM boards– or anything else, don’t hesitate to send us a tip!
6 thoughts on “Daisy Chain Of Hacks Lets New Arm Board Run Doom”
I don’t care too much about Linux support here,
but sort of an ARM reference motherboard that gets popular could be an enrichment to all of us. Thumbs up!
Windows IoT, 11 or RISCOS could benefit from it, too, maybe.
This could be an alternative to using Raspberry Pi, a popular but weak ARM “board”.
“Raspberry Pi, a popular but weak ARM “board” ” Disagree.
Popular, fun, supported, documented, get the job done “board”(s) is more like it. Just say’n. :)
And of course Linux is the obvious OS of choice when running on any ARM, Risc-V… and x86_64 desktops/servers/laptops/etc. too IMHO :) unless you need a small real-time kernel (like freeRTOS) for some special project.
Of course you disagree. You always do/did. :)
IMHO: The Raspberry Pi was designed as a experimental board, sort of an cousin to the Arduino Mega.
It wasn’t originally designed as a PC motherboard, however.
The original use case was to run Linux in an embedded environment, not in a general-purpose computer with a desktop OS that acts as a daily driver.
This board here is like an PC/AT compatible x86/x64 microATX mainboard, in terms of its purpose.
Or, maybe, comparable to the older AmigaOne mainboards with Power PC processors.
If this motherboard caughs on, in short, others might follow.
The Raspberry Pi is (was) nice, but barely compatible within its own series.
Self-booting projects had to support each model especially.
The Pis also contain proprietary code blobs in their graphics chip, if I remember correctly.
Or let me put it this way, Linux needs no new permanent home.
It wanders around and shares bed with everyone.
Binary compatibility is secondary, I mean.
Not so with, say, RISCOS (ARM only), Windows 11 (x64, ARM) or macOS (x64, ARM).
Thes OSes are looking for a new home platform, basically.
Windows/macOS because their x64 days are numbered and because they have their own x86/x64 emulation keeping care of existing applications.
RISCOS is running fine on Raspberry Pi,
but would benefit from a full-scale desktop computer with expansion slots and classic ports (RS-232, LPT).
That way, RISCOS would regain computery things lost since days of Arthur, Archimedes and RiscPC.
There are several companies making motherboards for Ampere CPUs if you want a high end ARM workstation or server.
There doesn’t seem to be much in between the cheap single board computers and high end workstations though.
+1
That’s what I meant by reference platform.
The Raspberry Pi caused competitors such as the good old Orange Pi.
Maybe this, err, “entry class” ARM motherboard can do similar wonders.
Maybe it’s just naive thinking, but being optimistic is worth a try. :)
