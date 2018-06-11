PCBs are exceptionally cheap now, and that means everyone gets to experiment with the careful application of copper traces on a fiberglass substrate. For his Hackaday Prize entry, [Carl] is putting coils on a PCB. What can you do with that? Build a motor, obviously. This isn’t any motor, though: it’s a linear motor. If you’ve ever wanted a maglev train on a PCB, this is the project for you.
This project is a slight extension of [Carl]’s other PCB motor project, the aptly named PCB Motor. For this project, [Carl] whipped up a small, circular PCB with a few very small coils embedded inside. With the addition of a bearing, a few 3D printed parts, and a few magnets, [Carl] was able to create a brushless motor that’s also a PCB. Is it powerful enough to use in a quadcopter? Probably not quite yet.
Like [Carl]’s earlier PCB motor, this linear PCB motor follows the same basic idea. The ‘track’, if you will, is simply a rectangular PCB loaded up with twelve coils, each of them using 5 mil space and trace, adding up to 140 turns. This is bigger than the coils used for the (circular) PCB motor, but that only means it can handle a bit more power.
As for the moving part of this motor, [Carl] is using a 3D printed slider with an N52 neodymium magnet embedded inside. All in all, it’s a simple device, but that’s not getting to the complexity of the drive circuit. We’re looking forward to the updates that will make this motor move, turning this into a great entry for The Hackaday Prize.
8 thoughts on “PCBs As Linear Motors”
Oooh, now you “just” need to recapitulate this: https://hackaday.com/2015/08/18/ferrofluid-clock-is-a-work-of-art/
This project reminds me of an interesting voice coil design: https://micro.seas.harvard.edu/papers/ICRA14_Goldberg.pdf
When these sort of linear motors go to work:
https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en_IE/products/motion-control/overview.page?pagetitle=iTrak-Intelligent-Track-Systems&docid=d3a3ff0f88ff7932e26c34ab9b53ca90
See HP7225 plotter. PCB based Linear motors done in 80s.
Cool, What inductance do you get per coil?
According to the Hackaday.io page, “All design files for this project are also open source.” However, this does not appear to be the case. No design files of any kind are available at present.
While I acknowledge that many Hackaday.io project pages are works-in-progress, it strikes me as improper to go so far as to submit your project for contests and discussion, bearing twelve copies of the OSHW logo no less, with no tangible effort made towards participating in the open source community.
Can you put several strips next to each other and get some XY movement?
Yes, you can. https://hackaday.com/2018/05/22/smiling-robot-moves-without-wires/ (sorry for reporting, that button finally got even me, old HD veteran).