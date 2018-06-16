The WS2812 addressable LED is a marvellous component. Any colour light you want, all under the control of your favourite microcontroller, and daisy-chainable to your heart’s content. Unsurprisingly they have become extremely popular, and can be found in a significant number of the project s you might read about in these pages.
A host of products have appeared containing WS2812s, among which Adafruit’s Neopixel rings are one of the more memorable. But they aren’t quite as cheap as [Hyperlon] would like, so the ever-resourceful hacker has created an alternative for the constructor of more limited means. It takes the form of a circular PCB that apes the Adafruit original, and it claims to deliver a Bill of Materials cost that is 85% cheaper.
In reality the Instructables tutorial linked above is as much about how to create a PCB and surface-mount solder as it is specific to the pixel ring, and many readers will already be familiar with those procedures. But we won’t rest until everyone out there has tried their hands at spinning their own PCB project, and this certainly proves that such an endeavour is not out of reach. Whether or not you pay for the convenience of the original or follow this lead is your own choice.
The real thing has been in so many projects it’s difficult to pick just one to link to. This Christmas tree is rather nice.
4 thoughts on “Definitely-Not-Neopixel Rings, From Scratch!”
$3+labor vs. $2.85 delivered. Make sense only as skill training session. You can’t beat economy of scale.
“Make sense only as skill training session” — It’s not a bad training-session, though; one gets some practice in PCB-design and some in SMD-soldering, both very useful skills, and, since most people seem to like their LEDs so much, they get something fun to play with in the end, too. This is one of those little projects I might point a less-experienced person at, if one was asking for some practice-projects.
Personally, though, I do need a lot more practice in both PCB-design and SMD-soldering, but I don’t find LEDs very interesting.
ummm… read that tutorial again. it’s $21 vs $3.18
As Jarek said, adafruit’s ring is $16.95 + shipping which for me is another $11.05, which makes it a $28 option (ouch!) Their me-too stuff is overpriced and shipping kills the deal. You can get the same kind of thing on ebay for ~20% of the price most of the time, and with free shipping.
In this case though, cost isn’t not my main issue. My problem with these things is they’re never the right size/shape for a project and most of the time I’d rather have an encoder (a quality one from a reputable seller) in the center. Also, these LED’s protocol sucks vs using plain old SPI. I’d rather pay a few cents more per project and use APA102’s or what not.