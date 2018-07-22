Cheap second-hand hardware is usually a fertile ground for hacking, and it looks like these digital classroom aids are no exception. [is0-mick] writes in to tell us how he managed to hack one of these devices, a Smart Reponse XE, into an Arduboy compatible game system. As it turns out, this particular gadget is powered by an ATmega128RFA, which is essentially an Arduino-compatible AVR microcontroller with a 2.4GHz RF transceiver tacked on. This makes it an extremely interesting platform for hacking, especially since they are going for as little as $3 USD on eBay.
There’s no USB-Serial converter built into the Smart Response XE, so you’ll need to provide your own external programmer to flash the device. But luckily there’s a labeled ISP connector right on the board which makes it pretty straightforward to get everything wired up.
Of course, getting the hardware working was slightly more complicated than just flashing an Arduino Sketch onto the thing. [is0-mick] has provided his bootloader and modified libraries to get the device’s QWERTY keyboard and ST7586S controlled 384×160 LCD working.
Playing games is fun, but when his friend [en4rab] sent him the Smart Response XE to fiddle with, the goal was actually to turn them into cheap 2.4 GHz analyzers similar to what was done with the IM-ME. It seems they’re well on their way, and [is0-mick] invites anyone who might be interested in filling in some of the blanks on the RF side to get involved.
5 thoughts on “Classroom Gadget Turned Arduino Compatible”
going for as little as $11 on ebay is what I see
these are about to get very expensive.
**a few bux each if you buy a class set for around 100$
“these are about to get very expensive” is an interesting test of how large Hackaday’s readership is!
I know that Al Williams’ series on the Lattice Ice demo USB thingies caused Digikey and Mouser to stock-out, but they didn’t have more than a few hundred between them.
How many of these classroom clicker are there in the used market?
allot, but as soon as sellers realize that they are in demand, the price will go up. This would not be the first thing hackaday led to become expensive.
First there was the Slashdot effect. Now there’s the HaD effect.