Supercon on the Rise: More Amazing Talks Revealed

Jeroen Domburg

Magic Paintbrush: Everyone Can Paint with Printer Cartridges Always wanted to paint like Bob Ross, but have the artistic skills of a wet cardboard box? Perhaps you can be helped by a printer cartridge and some electronics. Bryce Salmi

3D Printing An Orbital Class Rocket Challenging traditional manufacturing techniques used to build orbital class rockets. Here’s how Relativity Space 3D prints rocket engines (104 tests already) and avionics.

Sarah Petkus

Sensing and Indicating a Sensual State “SHE BON” can sense and indicate the wearer’s level of arousal/excitement. It explores ways in which we can use our bio-data to communicate aspects of our being that would otherwise go unnoticed, as well as how technology can help us add another layer of texture to how we express our individuality. Zach Fredin

Novelty Soldering Novel soldering techniques for building art, prototypes, and short hand-built production runs using techniques like SMT cordwood, carved FR4, and small scale free-air.

Kelly Ziqi Peng

Diffractive Optics for Augmented Reality Learn to design optical elements like diffractive waveguides (Magic Leap, Hololens, Akonia, Digilens), and electronically controlled elements that can changing depth in real-time. More importantly, learn how to make your own with accessible machine shop equipment. Brett Smith

Why Do It the Hard Way? Microcontrollers have lots of built-in functionality that goes unused because long datasheets can be overwhelming. That ends now.

Chris Gammell

Improve Your Circuit Toolbox Simple designs will save your next product if you know which circuits to piece together. Utility circuits practical for everyday electronics. Arsenijs Picugins

DIY Linux Portables From powering it efficiently, to software constraints, picking the right hardware, and connecting it all in a fail-safe way, know the pitfalls of designing a Linux-powered portable.

