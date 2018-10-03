Supercon on the Rise: More Amazing Talks Revealed

The drum beat of the Hackaday Superconference grows louder. Are you ready for it? We’re spending the week revealing the talks and on our third day we’re barely half-way through. Check out the incredible speakers who will be at Supercon to share tales of hardware creation.
Magic Paintbrush: Everyone Can Paint with Printer Cartridges
Always wanted to paint like Bob Ross, but have the artistic skills of a wet cardboard box? Perhaps you can be helped by a printer cartridge and some electronics.
3D Printing An Orbital Class Rocket
Challenging traditional manufacturing techniques used to build orbital class rockets. Here’s how Relativity Space 3D prints rocket engines (104 tests already) and avionics.
Sensing and Indicating a Sensual State
“SHE BON” can sense and indicate the wearer’s level of arousal/excitement. It explores ways in which we can use our bio-data to communicate aspects of our being that would otherwise go unnoticed, as well as how technology can help us add another layer of texture to how we express our individuality.
Novelty Soldering
Novel soldering techniques for building art, prototypes, and short hand-built production runs using techniques like SMT cordwood, carved FR4, and small scale free-air.
Diffractive Optics for Augmented Reality
Learn to design optical elements like diffractive waveguides (Magic Leap, Hololens, Akonia, Digilens), and electronically controlled elements that can changing depth in real-time. More importantly, learn how to make your own with accessible machine shop equipment.
Why Do It the Hard Way?
Microcontrollers have lots of built-in functionality that goes unused because long datasheets can be overwhelming. That ends now.
Improve Your Circuit Toolbox
Simple designs will save your next product if you know which circuits to piece together. Utility circuits practical for everyday electronics.
DIY Linux Portables
From powering it efficiently, to software constraints, picking the right hardware, and connecting it all in a fail-safe way, know the pitfalls of designing a Linux-powered portable.
3 thoughts on “Supercon on the Rise: More Amazing Talks Revealed”
really looking forward to the talks but i can’t attend. i’ll watch as many as are posted to the h.a.d. youtube channel.
the audio was clear but incredibly low volume on the last few i watched there. is anyone going to normalize the levels on the recordings/live-streams this time?
We continually try to up our game with the AV tech used at the stages. So yes, you will see improvement this year. Thanks!
Stoked!