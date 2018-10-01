Just a Taste of the Talks at Supercon

The Hackaday Superconference is taking on a life of its own. Speaker selection is done and invitations are on the way out. Below is a taste of the confirmed talks in store for you this November in Pasadena.

This is the Ultimate Hardware Conference and you need to be there! We’ll continue to announce speakers and workshops as final confirmations come in. Supercon will sell out so grab your ticket now before it’s too late.

Ben Krasnow

Depositing copper circuitry and optical displays onto 3D-printed parts Producing printed circuits on plastic mechanical parts can be accomplished with a standard laser cutter and a handful of chemicals available from online retailers. Ruth Grace Wong

Firmware From the Firehose Practical tips for people who don’t know anything about firmware for deciphering the code and tracking down bugs.

Amie Danielle Dansby

Swords and High Voltage: Creating 3D Printing Designs for Electronics Props You can easily bring digital video game assets to the human world with 3D printing, but what about modifying files, or adding electronics? Sam Zeloof

Home Chip Fab: Silicon IC Fabrication in the Garage IC and semiconductor fabrication techniques, tools, and processes that allow for mid 1970’s era device fabrication on a small budget in the home workshop.

Zach Archer

Live Coding a 40-Foot LED Sign This is the story of how the massive 500-watt LED Toorcamp sign was designed, developed, and constructed inside of 3 weeks. Leigh Johnson

Portable Deep Object Detection The fundamentals of deep learning modules and object detection using Tensorflow and Keras on a Raspberry Pi.

We Want You at Supercon!

The Hackaday Superconference is a can’t-miss event for hardware hackers everywhere. Join in on three amazing days of talks and workshops focusing on hardware creation. This is your community of hardware hackers who congregate to hack on the official hardware badge and on a slew of other projects that show up for the fun. Get your ticket right away!