Eight More Speakers You’ll See at Supercon

Hackaday Superconference

Kitty Yeung

Erika Earl

Kitty Yeung

Tech-Fashion Designs and the Wearables Industry Driven by creative designs, the wearables industry has tremendous opportunities but also faces significant challenges in scaling and scientific research. Building programmable garments and what the future will bring. Erika Earl

How to Stay Grounded When You Have Zero Potential Why “ground” is critical and important for developing electronic hardware and how to approach a grounding scheme in your designs.

David Prutchi

DIY Ultraviolet Photography Modifying cameras, building lenses, and selecting filters to see like the bees. Exploring ultraviolet spectrum for the artistic and technically-minded. Brad Luyster

Communication, Architecture, and Building Complex Systems for SPAAACE Building the first dual-rotor modular centrifuge to fly on the ISS. Ingenuity and standing on the shoulders of giants to build complex systems.

Estefannie

Daft Punk Is Playing In My Helmet A whirlwind tour of tools and techniques for fabricating amazing reproductions in the home workshop; electronics, vacuum forming, 3D printing, and sooooo much sanding bring a faithful Daft Punk Helmet clone to life. Scott Swaaley

Lessons Learned in Designing High Power Line Voltage Circuits Practical tips for designing with high-power line voltage circuits to make AC design and tinkering safe, effective, and just as cheap as DC.

Alex Hornstein

Hacking the Lightfield Taking holographic photos and video with regular cameras and panache. Custom photo rigs and the crazy problem of making a lightfield video rig. Ted Yapo

Dealing with a Cheap Spectrum Analyzer A surprisingly simple circuit, some interesting math,

and an article in the inaugural edition of the Hackaday Journal of What You Don’t Know.

We Want You at Supercon!

The Hackaday Superconference