Supercon Talks That Inspire You to Take On Something New

There's wealth of activities at the Hackaday Superconference but we've saved a few for today's announcement that will inspire you to take on something new and different. Check out the eight talks below that will push you to try the unexpected, to look at old things in a new way, and to propel your hardware adventures for another year.

We'll continue to announce speakers and workshops as final confirmations come in.

Samy Kamkar

Ultra Low Cost, Low Power, Low Weight, Light-up Mesh Networkings How to “float” a mesh network with light-up balloons in the air without re-powering. Carl Bugeja

Building Motors from PCBs Ongoing design and prototyping experiments that use Printed Circuit Boards (either rigid or flexible) as a coil in conjunction with rare earth magnets to create interesting motors and actuators.

Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron

Hacker Calculus Travel back to Isaac Newton’s work to rethink calculus and make it intuitive using 3D printed open-source designs. Rob Ryan-Silva

Making it Matter for Developing Countries Building hardware in support of foreign aid projects. Learn what considerations really matter when designing for developing country contexts.

Dominic Spill

Ridiculous Radios RF engineers put great effort into crafting high quality radio systems. I am not one of those engineers. Experimenting with radio protocols using SDR. Michael Rigsby

Connect the Dots; Choices Make a Life How does life unfold if you create things? Nothing created is wasted — following your dreams will lead you somewhere (maybe not where you planned), but to a good place. How I quit my engineering job and built interesting things as a career.

Hunter Scott

Why Phased Arrays Are Cool and How to Build One At the intersection of the two black arts of RF engineering and antenna design is the phased array. But don’t worry, they’re not as hard to understand as you might think. Charles Alexanian

Small Scale Vacuum Tube Construction Showing the process for the construction of vacuum tubes. Tubes will be built and tested on site using glass working torches and other specialized tools

The Hackaday Superconference is a can't-miss event for hardware hackers everywhere. Join in on three amazing days of talks and workshops focusing on hardware creation. This is your community of hardware hackers who congregate to hack on the official hardware badge and on a slew of other projects that show up for the fun.