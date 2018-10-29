History of White LEDs

Compared to incandescent lightbulbs, LEDs produce a lot more lumens per watt of input power — they’re more efficient at producing light. Of course, that means that incandescent light bulbs are more efficient at producing heat, and as the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, somewhere, someone who took the leap to LED lighting has a furnace that’s working overtime. And that someone might also wonder how we got here: a world lit by esoteric inorganic semiconductors illuminating phosphors.
The fact that diodes emit light under certain conditions has been known for over 100 years; the first light-emitting diode was discovered at Marconi Labs in 1907 in a cat’s whisker detector, the first kind of diode. This discovery was simply a scientific curiosity until another discovery at Texas Instruments revealed infrared light emissions from a tunnel diode constructed from a gallium arsenide substrate. This infrared LED was then patented by TI, and a project began to manufacture these infrared light emitting diodes.
But infrared light is invisible to the human eye, and not useful for any sort of indication or lighting. The first visible-spectrum LED was built at General Electric in 1962, with the first commercially available (red) LEDs produced by the Monsanto Company in 1968. HP began production of LEDs that year, using the same gallium arsenide phosphate used by Monsanto. These HP LEDs found their way into very tiny seven-segment LED displays used in HP calculators of the 1970s.
From the infrared LEDs of the early 1960s to the red LEDs of the late 1960s, the 1970s saw orange-red, orange, yellow, and finally green LEDs. There’s a trend to these developments, and it has to do with electron gaps. For a diode to generate light, you must first put energy into an electron. This energy makes the electron jump from its natural state in a valence band to a conduction band. This energy isn’t enough to keep the electron in the conduction band, so it will eventually fall back into the hole it left in the valence band. In doing so, it releases energy back again in the form of a photon.
The more energy it took to move the electron into a conduction band, the more energy that is released as a photon, in the form of higher frequency light. The reason that infrared LEDs came before red LEDs, and green LEDs came after that is that it’s simply harder to climb these bandgaps and find an LED substrate that will emit higher frequencies of light.
Infrared, red, and even green LEDs were “easy”, but blue LEDs require a much larger bandgap, and therefore required more exotic materials. The puzzle behind making a high-brightness blue LED was first cracked in 1994 at the Nichia Corporation using indium gallium nitride. At the same time, Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano at Nagoya University developed a gallium nitride substrate for LEDs, for which they won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics. With red, green, and blue LEDs, the only thing stopping anyone from building a white LED was putting all these colors in the same package.
Red, Green, but mostly Blue LEDs
The first white LEDs weren’t explicitly white LEDs. Instead, red, green, and blue LEDs were packed into a single LED enclosure. However, if you mix red, green, and blue light, you will get white light, it’s really just a matter of getting the correct proportions of different colored photons.
This remains the standard for RGB LEDs, and some have even experimented with improving the range of color these LEDs can produce. The human eye is extremely sensitive to green frequencies of light, and by adding a fourth LED to a package — it’s best called ’emerald’, or a slightly bluer shade of green than what we’re used to in green LEDs — you can make an LED with a wider color range, or if you prefer, a whiter white.
This was the first method of developing a white LED, and while the LED light bulbs you pick up at the hardware store don’t have individual red, green, and blue LEDs inside, it is still a fantastically popular way of creating more colors with LEDs. Those neopixels, WS2812s, or APA101s, all have red, green, and blue LEDs tucked inside one enclosure. Some of the more advanced individually addressable RGB LEDs even add a fourth LED, for white. But how are those individual white LEDs made?
The first white LEDs, made without three individual LEDs, were made with the magic of phosphors. Phosphors are a well-understood science, most commonly found in lighting applications in fluorescent bulbs. Fluorescent bulbs don’t produce white light on their own, they produce ultraviolet light by exciting mercury vapor. However, by coating the inside of a fluorescent bulb with a powder, this ultraviolet light can be converted into red, green, and blue light. The result is a fluorescent bulb that lights your garage or workshop.
This can be done with LEDs as well. With an ultraviolet or violet LED packaged inside a phosphor-coated enclosure, you can make a white LED. This is known as a full-conversion white LED.
Full conversion LEDs are inefficient, though, so by the mid-90s the race was on to create a partial conversion LED. This type of LED would illuminate a phosphor with blue light, and the phosphor would convert a portion of that blue light into something broadly yellowish that contains a mixture of red and green wavelengths. Adding more red phosphors to the mix creates “warm white” LEDs.
In 1996, the Nichia Company announced the production of white LEDs, and the rest is history. For the past twenty years, the power, efficiency, and brightness of these LEDs has increased. Now, or in the very near future, the default for home lighting won’t be incandescent bulbs, but powerful LEDs consuming a mere fraction of the energy an old Edison bulb would, shifting more of the task of keeping your house warm onto the heater.
26 thoughts on “History of White LEDs”
Should probably be mentioned that in most (all?) homes the furnace is much more efficient at converting energy into heat than an incandescent lightbulb would be. The net effect of converting to LEDs is still a huge gain in energy efficiency. (Also the heat from the furnace comes out at floor level and rises, while the heat from incandescents starts at the ceiling and stays there. This from long experience doing theater lighting design with incandescent bulbs a decade or so ago.)
Meh. If these things aren’t obvious to a person already then I doubt they can be helped much. Just let it go and natural selection will work it out. Besides, who here doesn’t want to see the article about how some sap turned their house into a giant easy-bake oven?
>” the furnace is much more efficient at converting energy into heat than an incandescent lightbulb would be”
Not really. Your furnace loses a lot of heat up the flue, and also cools down your house by pulling in air from the outside to replace what was drafted up the chimney.
Meanwhile, an electric heater turns 100% of the energy it takes in, into heat. Can’t beat that.
put the efficiency in terms of £ per BTU heat output and its a gain in favor of proper heating (unless you live somewhere with dirt cheap electricity). .. FWIW when im cold in the workshop and dont fancy running the heating, a 500W halogen work-light on a tripod is a superb comfort. I hope incandescents stick around for a while longer.
My furnace fuel produces CO2 – my electricity comes from hydro and nuclear.
Modern gas furnaces do neither of these things. They have their own outside air supply, and their heat exchangers are so efficient that they can use PVC pipe for a flue. This design has been in common use for 20+ years here in the US.
“Meanwhile, an electric heater turns 100% of the energy it takes in, into heat. Can’t beat that.” Heat pumps will give you way more than 100% of their electrical input as heat, since they’re also able to tap energy from the outside air or a geothermal source. And gas-fired furnaces, while not 100% efficient, don’t suffer from the lost efficiency in running a turbine and electrical generator, and transmission losses to the house.
Using a light bulb as a heating element is going to be as power-hungry as a space heater.
>”Meanwhile, an electric heater turns 100% of the energy it takes in, into heat. Can’t beat that.”
Ahhh… but you can. Heat pumps, moving heat from one place to another, have a modest gain over this 100% number.
Actually you can beat that, but not by directly converting electricity into heat, but by using a heat pump. They can move much more heat for the same amount of energy by using a phase change to bring in energy from the outside.
>”while the heat from incandescents starts at the ceiling and stays there. ”
That’s another common myth and misconception. An incandecent lightbulb is basically an infrared heater. The infrared light is absorbed by the floor and the furniture, so it too heats the room from the floor up.
In fact, it’s somewhat popular these days to have heating cables above the ceiling panels, backed with aluminium reflectors to beam the heat down into the room through the panels, like a low-temperature version of those red glowing heater bars people install on their patios.
>” This from long experience doing theater lighting”
Maybe that’s because theater lighting is typically done with light fixtures that enclose the bulb inside a steel box and put a lens or a gel in front of it, keeping all the IR light inside the box, which gets hot. The hot box then heats the air around it.
A naked incandescent bulb radiates 98% of the heat it produces evenly around it, and with a suitable reflector you can direct almost all the heat down onto the floor. But, if you put a thick glass lens in front, that blocks most of the IR and the lens gets hot instead.
>”The net effect of converting to LEDs is still a huge gain in energy efficiency.”
Household lighting consumes about 15% of peoples’ electricity bills on average, and household electricity bills cover about 15% of the total electricity demand. It’s not really a huge savings.
And if you wanted to save electricity, long fluorescent tubes have greater lm/W figures and better light quality compared to the common LED offerings, at a lower price. The main point of the LEDs is replacing the common lightbulb, which was becoming too cheap to manufacture and too cheap to sell, so Phillips and pals lobbied a global ban on it.
Well there is durability in places where florescents would be difficult to change.
There are types of heavy-duty flourescent bulbs that outlast LEDs.
Especially since in most LED products, there’s an electrolytic capacitor that cooks well before the diode itself.
Then again, the actual lifespan of LEDs depends on how much you allow the light output and efficiency to drop. Some manufacturers count to 70%, others to 50%.
Efficient LEDs are a great thing but I wish the FCC would enforce their own rules regarding unintentional radiators on their manufacturers and importers. We are replacing lights that make more heat than light with ones that produce radio waves instead!
Th FAA doesn’t care about emissions below 450 kHz, which many LED drivers don’t operate above.
“Now, or in the very near future, the default for home lighting won’t be incandescent bulbs, but powerful LEDs consuming a mere fraction of the energy an old Edison bulb would, shifting more of the task of keeping your house warm onto the heater.”
Possibly serving the role of lighting and communications. Never mind lower temperatures allow for more freedom in lighting design.
Note that the different color LEDs each are made from different materials. If you look at an RGB LED under a microscope, you’ll see leads going to 3 separate “chips”. This is why you can’t make a single semiconductor wafer that emits all 3 colors, since each color requires a different base material. This is why we use OLEDs instead of “regular” LEDs in displays: it’s easier to deposit into a fine pattern the liquid OLED material (and let it dry) than it is to deposit the solid semiconductor materials of regular LEDs.
Oh the irony!
No offense to [Benchoff] but …
People who are colorblind study color extensively. People who are not colorblind just take it for granted.
Quote: “A whiter white”! I never heard a truer truth lol, It’s called color temperature.
Quote: “if you mix red, green, and blue light, you will get white light”. Sure if there is a medium to mix the colors (which is very complex) but in this case there is no medium so you get red, green and blue (not white) but human eyes will perceive this combination of colors to be white only if the red green and blue mach closely with the centers of the sensitivity of the cone structures in their eyes.
Quote: “they’re more efficient at producing light. Of course, that means that incandescent light bulbs are more efficient at producing heat”
You might want to check that. LEDs create a lot of heat. One does not necessarily translate to the other.
Heat produced is just whatever portion of input power hasn’t been converted to light. LED’s produce waste heat, yes, but nowhere near as much as a hot tungsten filament. Compare an 800-lumen LED bulb at 13 watts to an 800-lumen incandescent bulb at 60 watts; I don’t know what the exact efficiencies are, but the LED is producing a fraction as many watts of waste heat.
You can also get light out of a 1N4148 / 1N914 with enough current … for a short time!
Same with two carbon electrodes with enough power.
Yes, we also call those Sound Emitting Diodes (SED’s).
Florescent lights are history, nobody is installing them anymore. I have gotten rid of most in my house, as the ones go in the basement they will be changed out.
Blue LEDs did exist before GaN – Silicon Carbide blue LEDs were briefly a thing, but expensive and not very bright.