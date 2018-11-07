[Bill] purchased a house in Central Florida, and like any good hacker, he started renovating, pulling Ethernet cables, and automating things. Lucky for us, he decided to write up his experiences and lessons learned. He found a few problems along the way, like old renovations that compromised the structure of the pool house. After getting the structural problems sorted, he started installing Insteon smart switches. If automated lighting is of interest, and you don’t want to wire up relays yourself, Insteon might be the way to go.
He linked the buildings together with a wireless bridge, and then worked out how to automatically reset the PoE switch when the wireless bridge hangs, automating that recovery process. For your viewing pleasure, he even has one of the security cameras streaming 24/7 online.
His blog looks like a good resource to keep an eye on, and we wouldn’t be surprised to have more of his work show up here on Hackaday. For more home automation goodness, check out some of our previous articles on the subject.
4 thoughts on “Bill’s 100 Year-Old Smart Home”
So, if I understand this correctly, the 100 year-old bit is the original house, not a smart home that is 100 years old.
Why is this worth mentioning in the headline??
What? And loose the click-bait effect? :)
Probably since to the average USian a 100 year old building is really special and “part of history”. To most of the rest of the world it’s just old (whether rightly so or not).
I think in the US a house 100 years old is considered ancient.
So worth mentioning in the article.
It’s practically a new build here in the UK.