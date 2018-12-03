Most of us have fond memories of the Etch-a-Sketch from childhood. [Potent Printables] wanted to update the designs so he 3D printed an XY carriage for a stylus that works with a cell phone drawing program. You can see the video below and the 3D model details on Thingiverse.
The design is fun all by itself, but it also gave us a few ideas. For one thing, if you motorized it you could make some pretty clever drawing toys. But there could be a more practical use, too.
You’d have to automate the Z-axis as well, but if you did, this wouldn’t be a bad test jig for mobile application developers. The stylus could simulate finger poking and dragging while screen captures verified proper operation. Of course, there are other ways to do this, but it would be pretty neat to see a mechanized finger tracing out tests on a new user interface.
Besides that, it’s just a fun project that should be easy enough to scale up to use an old tablet that’s gathering up dust and make it useful again. In addition, the first part of the video shows how the real McCoy works, which is always fun.
We recently saw another modern Etch-a-Sketch using electronic paper. If you want to automate a proper Etch-a-Sketch, we’ve seen that several times.
6 thoughts on “Etch-a-Sketch 3D Printed With Cell Phone”
Lifting the head, that’s cheating!
This would be a cool freebie to hand out to people at an event or something. I’ll print a couple out once I modify it to have an adjustable phone cradle, maybe like a spring-loaded piece that pushes different sized phones all towards the lower right corner. I think that would be a good feature.
I think the title would be more accurate if “with” was replaced with “for”. I was expecting the phone to be the controller of the printer.
Timing is perfect – This Old Tony posted a CNCification of an Etch-A-Sketch just last week. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0XfRPi_h2M
Oh. Disappointed. CLICKBAIT!
Why does it need a phone? Just use paper.
Posted in wrong place. I meant about finding that it was made FOR cell phone, not WITH.