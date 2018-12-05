Linux Fu: Turn a Web App into a Full Program

I hate to admit it. I don’t really use Linux on my desktop anymore. Well, technically I do. I boot into Linux. Then I do about 95% of my work in Chrome. About the only native applications I use anymore are development tools, the shell, emacs, and GIMP. If I really wanted to, I could probably find replacements for nearly all of those that run in the browser. I don’t use it, but there’s even an ssh client in the browser. Mail client? Gmail. Blogging? WordPress. Notes? OneNote or Evernote. Wouldn’t it be great to run those as actual applications instead of tabs in a browser? You can and I’ll show you how.
Having apps inside Chrome can be a real problem. I wind up with dozens of tabs open — I’m bad about that anyway. Restarting chrome is a nightmare as it struggles to load 100 tabs all at once. (Related tip: Go to chrome://flags and turn “Offline Auto-Reload Mode” off and “Only Auto-Reload Visible Tabs” on.) I also waste a lot of time searching since I try to organize tabs by window. So I have to find the window that has, say, Gmail in it and then find Gmail among the twenty or so tabs in that window.
What I want is a way to wrap web applications in their own window so that they’d show up in the task bar with their own icon, but external web pages that open from these apps ought to open in Chrome rather than in the same window. If applications were outside of the single browser window, I could move them to different desktops and organize them like they were any other program, including adding them to a launcher. Hopefully, this would let me have fewer windows like this:
Electron
There’s a library known as Electron which allows web developers to package their content into a desktop application. It is a little controversial because — frankly — what isn’t? Detractors say that web applications are not efficient. However, in this case, it isn’t like you have a way to make a “proper” GMail desktop app, so it probably isn’t much worse than just having GMail open in a browser all the time.
In theory, you could just use Electron to “develop” your own version of GMail or whatever app you like. However, that takes a little time. Instead, I’ve been using nativefier to do the job mostly automatically. The program can take just about any web page or application and make it a Windows, Linux, or Mac application.
The program tries hard to just do the right thing. So if you install it and just run the program with a URL it ought to figure out the right name, the right icon, and so on. However, there are a few things you should know.
A Quick Test
Let’s say you want to make Microsoft’s OneNote into a Linux application. Yes, there’s already a OneNote app, but not for Linux. It sort of works under Wine, but the web application is the one that gets the updates now and it works smoother than using Wine.
Your first attempt might be:
nativefier onenote.com. There’s a problem with that, though. While the program picks up all the relevant data, it doesn’t keep your main browser’s passwords and cached login credentials. Therefore, you’ll need to log in.
Oops. Clicking the sign in button takes you to another Microsoft web site and that causes the program to open that in your regular browser. Logging in there doesn’t help you any.
So does that mean you can’t use nativefier for OneNote or anything else that has a login? Not at all.
The Solution
If you ask for help (use the
--help option) you’ll see there is a dizzying array of command line options. For example, you can override the default icon or title. You can set various browser options. You can even inject custom CSS, set the window size, and enable the browser menu, if you like. But the one thing that will help our problem is the
--internal-urls option. This is a regular expression that the program will look at when a URL opens in a new window or tab. If the URL matches, it will stay in the window. It may take a little trial and error and — of course — the matching can be as tight or loose as you want it to be. I wound up with this command line:
nativefier onenote.com --internal-urls ".*(\\.office\\.com)|(\\.onenote\.com)|(go\\.microsoft\\.com)|(\\.live\\.com).*"
In English that says if the URL ends in .office.com, .onenote.com, or .live.com, it is internal. It also catches go.microsoft.com. I could probably have just grabbed all of microsoft.com, too, but if you had a real external link you might want it to go to the outside browser.
Again, you can adjust this as you need to. If you know you’ll never link out of the app, you could just use .* as the regular expression, but that seems lazy.
Programs
Any web page you want to treat like a separate program will work. I’ve even put the Hackaday.io chat in its own window, which is handy. Even though it uses GitHub to authenticate, it does so in a way that doesn’t confuse
nativefier, and the default command worked fine there. Some other sites that worked well: messages.android.com (needs a custom icon), WordPress, and, of course, GMail. For another favorite, try this command line:
nativefier http://falstad.com/circuit/circuitjs.html?cct=$+1+0.000005+10.20027730826997+50+5+50%0A --name 'Falstad Circuit Simulator'
If you don’t use the browser like I do, this may seem like a waste of time. Or maybe you have another technique to deal with browser tab bloat. But if you want to turn that web app into a program,
nativefier seems to work well and definitely makes my workflow easier.
There are a few problems, though. For one, spell checking doesn’t work inside these applications. So maybe WordPress isn’t a good one to convert after all. But for some apps, like the circuit simulator, you probably won’t miss spell checking. There’s a feature request on GitHub to add this and if they manage that, it would make it even more useful.
9 thoughts on “Linux Fu: Turn a Web App into a Full Program”
emacs? There’s your problem!
emacs is the OS, Linux is the HAL.
Websites are at least supposedly are sandboxed so they are not as much of a risk as running native binaries. But this is getting worse and worse though as browsers expose more and more of their host operating system’s functionality. The benefits of using a website instead of a native app are quickly disappearing, while the drawbacks have only been somewhat mitigated. We’re getting to the point where browsers are worthy of the decades old criticism Emacs has received. They have eventually become an OS with many fine features – simply lacking a good web browser.
The dumb terminal gets re-invented every generation, and disappears for the same reasons: it’s slow and fragile, uses up tons of resources for a gimped version of the same software, and the applications eventually break down on you without an offline fallback.
Another issue with online software is the “In construction” problem, where, since the software isn’t locked to a distribution version anymore and they keep changing it continuously until the users get pissed off. It’s never “done”.
A third problem is “software as a service”, where the publishers are increasingly trying to lock you down to paying monthly fees since they can keep monitoring your use online. Those “small” payments end up costing a lot.
Fourth problem is the continuous streams of ads, which make the software “free”, except you pay anyhow because the companies put the cost of those ads into their prices, so the more ads get served the more you pay – even for ads in software that other people use. That’s just the ads industry helping themselves to your wallet.
In other words: it’s not going to be long until people get fed up with apps running in a browser, just like they did with JAVA terminals etc. and return to native apps they can own and keep.
“I hate to admit it. I don’t really use Linux on my desktop anymore. ”
HERETIC!
Burn him with fire!!!
B^)
People who use Chrome on Linux also can’t complain about MS and Windows being bloated spyware.
I really want an offline version of the latest Falstad simulator, so I don’t have to worry about the browser crashing every time I’m out of wifi range.
So I’m thinking about this, am I’m like, cool. But then I’m like, how is this any different than tabs or just another window? Now you have tabs on the task bar. or you could just pop a new window then that is a tab on the task bar. I think, well it let’s you open and close the window without thinking about it, i.e. remembering the url, all the clicking just to get to said webpage. Then I’m like bookmark? well then I have to dig through my bookmarks. Then shortcut on the desktop or start menu. I’m hard pressed to say that isolating a webpage in it’s own process is advantageous. other than security, why?
I don’t like these web apps posing as standalone… they always seem to forget your credentials. Worst offender is a local car sharing app that suddenly doesn’t know me any more when I’m in a hurry and it’s raining.