Here’s a tip for all you retrocomputing enthusiasts or even anyone with an old computer in the garage. Go remove the battery. Yes, that old mid-90s desktop has a battery inside for the real-time clock, and it’s a ticking time bomb. Batteries leak, and they’ll spew goo all over the circuit board, irreparably damaging your piece of electronic nostalgia. This goes for all electronics, too: that badge collection is going to be a pile of broken fiberglass in a decade. Remove your batteries now.
While lithium cells soldered to a motherboard will leak, now there might be a new technology that will allow our modern electronics to last for decades. It’s a solid state battery. The FDK Corporation is now handing out samples of a battery that looks like a large SMD cap. They come on tape and reel, and they’ll never leak.
Thanks to massive investments in battery research, batteries are getting more power-dense, and form factors are getting weird. Your AirPods need a battery somewhere, and manufacturers are figuring out the best way to put a battery into something that can be assembled by a pick and place machine. This battery is the answer to these problems, packing a 3.0 V, 140 μAh lithium cobalt pyrophosphate cell into a package that is just 4 mm by 2 mm by 2 mm. It’s a battery that looks a surface mount component, and it’s installed the same way: this is a pick-and-placeable battery.
While the capacity of this battery is tiny — a 1225 coin cell has a capacity of about 50 mAh, and this battery has a capacity of 140 μAh, three whole orders of magnitude smaller — sometimes that’s all you need. If you need a battery for a RTC, this SMD battery will work.
17 thoughts on “New Part Day: SMD Batteries”
Very interesting! I’d never even thought about solid-state batteries.
(Minor nitpick: are you sure you didn’t mean “Thanks to massive investments in battery research, batteries are getting more energy-dense”? Energy density is the main problem with rechargeable cells, not power density.)
“and they’ll never leak”
It will take more than just a statement like this, to make me get over my trauma of having seen all those beautiful vintage computers that have been destroyed by the evil leaking Varta.
Just one consolement: these modern computers will never be ‘vintage’. Just ‘old, useless and unwanted’. So nobody cares much anymore about batteries that start leaking after 15 years.
Umm, when your beautiful vintage computers got obsolete, nobody gave a shit about them either.
A mid 90ies RTC probably uses quite a substantial amount of current to stay on time, compared to more modern RTC solutions. So, maybe the very tiny solid state battery really fits todays needs as a time-keeper. One of the lowest power RTCs i know needs around 40-50nA, so it should at least keep your time going for a few months, even from that tiny 140µAh battery.
I’m not sure that that’s completely correct. A mid-’90’s RTC would have been a separate chip, optimised for low power. Today’s RTC in a typical computer is built-in to a SoC or a Northbridge, both made on a process optimised for speed.
One can still buy dedicated RTCs with I2C or SPI connections to the world. Their datasheets suggest they draw about the same amount of power as ones from two decades ago. (I suspect they are still made on a similar process.)
BTW, my favourite RTC chip that I design into all my products is at least 15 years old. I use that particular one because it has a special feature that more recent RTCs don’t have.
it is going to take quite the effort to get and keep everything clean enough to actually get down to 40nA
Are they rechargable? I can nowhere find it.
I’d like to know that, and whether solid state means they’re less prone to wear out than other known battery types.
Looking at an earlier press release, they give charge/discharge characteristics, so at a guess, I think they are rechargeable.
http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2017/0227-01.html.
i don’t think so, they would have mentioned it.
however, by searching for infos on this part, i also found the TDK CeraCharge.
It’s also SMD, but rechargeable, and also with a solid ceramic electrolyte.
EIA 1812 package (4.5 mm x 3.2 mm x 1.1 mm)
100 µAh at a rated voltage of 1.4 V
(TDK claims the world’s first rechargeable solid-state SMD battery with this. (October, 30. 2018) )
So basically, we just have to wait for a fellow hacker to create a piece of hardware who can replace a coin battery without unsoldering anything on our precious retro hardware ? Can’t wait to see it :)
I hope the “pyro” in lithium cobalt pyrophosphate doesn’t indicate what happens to your product when they are overcharged.
Nope, it comes from the original way of making it being heating phosphates.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyrophosphate
I’m sure the chemists missed that one, you should write them.