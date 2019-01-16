No Keyboard Needed, this Laptop is all Screens

If you have an eye for obscure Microsoft products, you may be aware of the Microsoft PixelSense, a table-sized horizontal touchscreen designed as a collaborative workspace. It’s a multi-user computer with no traditional keyboard or mouse, instead multiple users work with documents and other files as though they were real documents on a table. It’s an impressive piece of technology, and it was the first thing that came to mind when we saw [Anitomicals C]’s dual screen portable computer. It has a form factor similar to a large laptop, in which the touchscreen folds upwards to reveal not a conventional keyboard and trackpad, but another identical touchscreen. The entire surface of the computer is a touch display with a desktop propagated across it, and in a similar way to the Microsoft product the user can work exclusively in the touch environment without some of the limitations of a tablet.

He freely admits that it is a prototype and proof of concept, and that is obvious from its large size and extensive use of desktop components. But he has brought it together in a very tidy Perspex case serving as an interesting class in creating a portable computer with well-chosen desktop components, even though with no battery it does not pretend to fit the same niche as a laptop. We’d be interested to see the same interface produced as a less bulky desktop-only version with solely the two monitors, because the horizontal touch screen is what sets this machine apart from other home-made ones.

Home made laptops are a regular sight on these pages, but some of them are a little more rough-and-ready.

Thanks [Morris] for the tip!

11 thoughts on “No Keyboard Needed, this Laptop is all Screens

    1. You got that one right.
      Mind you I did a portable CoCo and put The Coco in a small TV and used Militarily batteries to run it in the early 80’s.
      I made it So that I could use a computer when we went on exercises. At the time I was running the canteen store and wanted to use a program to work out inventory and finances.

      I could see being in the militarily and being moved around a lot and you wanted to bring your computer with you.
      Me I’ve put computers in briefcases, that was my favorite thing to use.

      Great job even though it didn’t work out for you in the end.

