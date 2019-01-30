The 3D print by [critsrandom] in the image above may not look like much at first glance, until one realizes that the 90 degree overhang has no supports whatsoever. Never mind the messy bottom surface, and never mind that the part shown might avoid the problem entirely with some simple supports or a different print orientation; the fact that it printed at all is incredible.
[critsrandom] shared the method in a post on Reddit, and it consists simply of laying the 3D printer on its side. When the print head reaches the overhang, the fact that it is printing sideways is what allows that spot to make the leap from “impossible” to merely “messy”. Necessary? Probably not, but a neat trick nevertheless.
Tilted 3D printers is something that we’ve seen in the past, but for different reasons. When combined with a belt-driven build platform, a tilted printer has a theoretically infinite build volume (in one axis, anyway.)
3 thoughts on “Supportless Overhangs: Just Reorient Gravity by 90 Degrees”
First use of the “dumb” tag, eh?
Whoops! That’s left over from a discarded “if it’s dumb and it works, it ain’t dumb” angle and I missed nixing it. I’m going to remove that, because it totally gives the wrong vibe. Thanks for picking it out.
Well giving the entire printer another degree of freedom might be a really cool thing to work out, so that printing is always oriented to gravity; would work with far more than an overhang. Gonna need a much bigger stepper for that 4th degree of freedom though!