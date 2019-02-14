The Future Of Fritzing Is Murky At Best

Fritzing is a very nice Open Source design tool for PCBs, electrical sketches, and schematics for designers and artists to move from a prototype to real hardware. Over the years, we’ve seen fantastic projects built with Fritzing. Fritzing has been the subject of books, lectures, and educational courses, and the impact of Fritzing has been huge. Open up a book on electronics from O’Reilly, and you’ll probably see a schematic or drawing created in Fritzing.
However, and there’s always a however, Fritzing is in trouble. The project is giving every appearance of having died. You can’t register on the site, you can’t update parts, the official site lacks HTTPS, the Twitter account has been inactive for 1,200 days, there have been no blog posts for a year, and the last commit to GitHub was on March 13th. There are problems, but there is hope: [Patrick Franken], one of the developers of Fritzing and the president of the PCB firm Aisler which runs the Fritzing Fab, recently gave a talk at FOSDEM concerning the future of Fritzing. (That’s a direct FTP download, so have fun).
Even though Fritzing is being used by hundreds of thousands of people, it struggles to find a sustainable development team. The latest release was two years ago. This isn’t because there’s no money to pay a developer; prototype manufacturers and IC manufacturers pay money to put their wares into Fritzing. But where does that money go? That’s the key to the whole thing: Those manufacturers pay Fritzing UG (a German LLC) to put their parts into Fritzing, but the developers are under operating under Friends of Fritzing e.V.. These are two completely separate legal entities, both somehow responsible for Fritzing, but only one gets the money. This is the beginning of a case study in Open Source economics, and we’re looking forward to [Patrick]’s complete write up on the situation.
Legal blunders aside, what is the future of Fritzing? A fork is a possibility, but most users would probably stick with ‘the original’. That’s not stopping anyone, though: Freetzing is a small community of devs working to keep Fritzing alive. A paid community manager could be a thing, and there is some money available for that. [Patrick]’s idea is to open up GitHub for discussion, taking the concerns from the community and finding a path forward for Fritzing.
Eagle, KiCad, and many other PCB design softwares are great for pros, but they each have their own idiosyncratic learning curves. Until you master them, they can be clunky and confusing. If you’re not yet serious about hardware, you might just need a simple solution done quick. Fritzing is the perfect tool for that, and the fact that Fritzing appears to have died is something that makes us all poorer.
14 thoughts on “The Future Of Fritzing Is Murky At Best”
Obviously I am biased because my encounters with Fritzing were horrific (yes, even worse than the Arduino headers), so perhaps the future is something better than Fritzing.
What kind of horrific: Eagle-horrific or KiCAD-horrific?
If you come from Eagle or KiCAD it is! I had a bad first experience too!
Can´t decide if most of the post is just trolling, if someone incorrectly assigned the writer´s name, or if Brian has been brainwashed or is being held at gunpoint …..
If you were kidnapped, and the kidnappers would make you write hackaday articles, what would you write to alert everyone that something is wrong?
Haha… I’d prob. write something praising some proprietary technology or NDA-sealed binary blobs!
I’d love to hear Fritzing UGs side of the story here. how much money they’ve collected, and a report on spending.
Yes many a relationship has been ruined by money. Good thing open-source doesn’t need it. ;-)
Oh no. Fritzing is an amazing tool for newcomers – I was no longer at the newcomer level when I found out about it, but my experience has been more good than bad. I personally used it when I needed to make wiring diagrams for workshops I taught, it’s been a lifesaver. Hope everything goes well.
I suspect lots of them converted to bancika’s DIYLC which has been very active lately adding new functionality.
https://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/releases
I pray this does not go the way of Electronics Workbench. What started out as a great learning too for the hobbyist and professional alike was bought by National Instruments, locked down like a gold bar in Fort Knox and slapped with a price tag only large corporations could afford. We can’t let that happen again. This needs to stay open source in the community and out of the giga-corporation’s hands. Somehow this either has to be maintained as open source or forked to keep the momentum and keep the NI’s of the world away from it.
From what I rember of fritzing it was not even possible to draw a normal schematic in it, but you had to put your components in some illogical order fit them on a breadboard equivalent. But I did not toy with it very long. The whole thing looked so limited that I abandoned it pretty quick.
Just did an image search for fritzing:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fritzing&t=opera&iax=images&ia=images
Maybe it’s just me, but I do not understand the whole idea behind frintzing.
I am used to (and want to have) schematics to give meaning to components and their connections.
A blue wire from development board A pin X to breakout board B pin Y does not mean anything to me. It does not clarify anything.
I do use breadboards, and building stuff on a breadboard always looks like a mess, but that’s acceptable. But copying that breadboard mess in my computer seems senseless to me. I want to know how to connect SDA & SCL lines. Where are MISO, MOSI, & SCK on the breadboard, so I can connect my trusty logic analyser?
With a schematic I can see where those pins are on the chips, but not with fritzing.
fritzing does make it very easy to exactly copy a design posted as a fritzing thing on a breadboard if you have the exact same breakout boads. But what if you have a similar breakout board with the same functionality, but the pins in another order? Then you’re already stuck with fritzing.
All the fancy colors and graphical picuters look attractive to beginners, but fritzing does not seem to back it up with usability.
You might have guessed, I’m a happy KiCad user. I have to re-learn some parts regularly because KiCad is improving at such a fast pace but that’s a price I gladly pay for the rapidly improving usability
What about making Fritzing a frontend to KiCAD? A simple schematic editor for beginners that is powering the schematic capture. Then for the board layout you can have a simplified interface for KiCAD PCB designer. If the interface is hard for beginners make an easy mode interface.
Death to STUPID wire based schematic diagrams! Real schematics rise up again!