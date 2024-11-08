On the bench where this is being written, there’s a Mitutoyo vernier caliper. It’s the base model with a proper vernier scale, but it’s beautifully made, and it’s enjoyable to see younger hardware hackers puzzle over how to use it. It cost about thirty British pounds a few years ago, but when it comes to quality metrology instruments that’s really cheap. The sky really is the limit for those in search of ultimate accuracy and precision. We can see then why this Redditor was upset when the $400 Mitutoyo they ordered from Amazon turned out to be nothing of the sort. We can’t even call it a fake, it’s just a very cheap instrument stuffed oddly, into a genuine Mitutoyo box.
Naturally we hope they received a refund, but it does raise the question when buying from large online retailers; how much are we prepared to risk? We buy plenty of stuff from AliExpress in out community, but in that case the slight element of chance which comes with random Chinese manufacture is offset by the low prices. Meanwhile the likes of Amazon have worked hard to establish themselves as trusted brands, but is that misplaced? They are after all simply clearing houses for third party products, and evidently have little care for what’s in the box. The £30 base model caliper mentioned above is an acceptable punt, but at what point should we go to a specialist and pay more for some confidence in the product?
It’s a question worth pondering as we hit the “Buy now” button without thinking. What’s your view? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, we can all be caught with our online purchases.
Thanks [JohnU] for the tip.
4 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Much Would You Stake On An Online Retailer”
It is important, especially in this day and age, to remove liablity responsibilites from platforms such as amazon if we want to encourage their growth, and corrospondily the growth in GDP that the country badly needs. Amazon as a middleman, can’t be responsible for what a thrid party does (sells) on their platform, and it is in my opinion anti-capitalisitic to think otherwise. My welfare is nothing more than a crumb that has fallen off the table at which Jeff Bezos dines. Don’t fool yourself into thinking otherwise. Be grateful that he allows you to still feed so close to his plate.
“It is important […]to remove liablity responsibilites from platforms such as amazon”
Quite the opposite. The number of scams and fake products on the website skyrocketed. Also sellers are being scammed. Amazon’s policies are directly responsible for this. Their algorithm promotes fake products and they are not screening their sellers properly. They need to be held accountable for this.
“Amazon as a middleman, can’t be responsible for what a thrid party does (sells) on their platform”
Customers purchase through Amazon, not directly from the third party. Customers cannot directly contact or sue the seller, especially if it is a foreign seller. Amazon therefore has a responsibility to check for scams and fake products and they don’t do that. Even if you get your money back after returning this still is a waste of money, time and resources (many returned products get destroyed). And many customers don’t bother returning a fake product and might not even realize it is fake.
Crime pays.
“it is in my opinion anti-capitalisitic to think otherwise.”
Amazon is not capitalistic as they force price controls on their sellers. They force sellers to change the price on other platforms. This is illegal anti-competitive behavior and Amazon is facing lawsuits for this.
Amazon should act responsibly if they want to be anything more than a money making machine. What, they don’t want to be anything more than a money making machine? Caveat emptor.
This is seemingly just an incident of someone switching out the real one for something that looks/weighs the same and then returning it, keeping the real one. Amazon’s returns process is often abused and I have received products which are clearly used but have been sold as new.
