While rulers and tape measures are ubiquitous, they always seem to disappear when you need them. We know you’d never forget your safety glasses (safety first!), so what if they were also a measuring tool?
Starting by snapping pieces from a folding yardstick, [Simone Giertz] and [Laura Kampf] worked out a rough prototype before letting [Giertz] complete the project in brass. Some initial issues with the weight of the frames were alleviated by switching to a lighter weight plate material and using thinner frames and weight-saving holes near the ear pieces.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll let somebody else decide whether or not these will be the newest fashion craze. But it’s hard to argue with the timelessness of brass unless you have a copper allergy. We could definitely see a less expensive plastic version catching on in makerspaces for the PPE bin.
Want some other cool wearable gear? How about [Giertz]’s grocery bag hat, an evening gown with servo-driven flowers, or a shirt that reflects heat out the atmospheric window?
4 thoughts on “Combination Safety Glasses And Measurement Tool”
But what if I need a tape measure and need to wear safety glasses at the same time? OH NOEZ!
Seriously, this has a nerd-cool look but from a practical perspective it’s like having a pencil on the end of your shoelace – yeah, you need both, but separately not together.
I still kind of want to get measurements tattooed on my forearms. Metric on one side, imperial the other. Maybe some small measurements on an index finger. There would be some drift, but it would be good enough for many tasks
Nuckle to nipple is exactly 1m +/- 1%
Took me many years to realise that one simple trick.
The guy from the “Crime pays but botany doesn’t” youtube channel has a tattoo on his finger he uses when taking pictures of plants for scale.
In that situation it is brilliant :)
BTW…if you haven’t watched that channel it is worth the time. It is what drove me to start viewing the local plants around me as individuals and not just a “green mass of weeds”.
