X-Rays and High Voltage Hack Chat

Fran Piernas likes to push the envelope a bit with projects that others might shy away from. A quick glance at his Hackday.io profile reveals a few of the exciting projects he’s been working on recently, including a DIY X-ray machine and the high-voltage driver needed to run it. Not only that, he’s recently taken his home-brew X-ray rig to the next level – a computed tomography (CT) scanner. His YouTube channel also has some exciting stuff using potentially lethal voltages and ionizing radiation.

Please join us for this Hack Chat, in which we’ll cover:

How one safely works with high voltage and ionizing radiation;

Sourcing uncommon components like X-ray tubes;

How Fran decided to start playing at the edge of the danger zone; and

What sort of experiments he has in mind for the future.

