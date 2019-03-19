If you’re like us, the expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam inserts that protect many packages these days are a source of mixed feeling. On the one hand, we’re glad that stuff arrives intact thanks to the molded foam inserts. But it seems so wasteful, especially when chucking it in the garbage can. If only it could be effectively recycled.
It turns out that it can be, if you equip yourself with this spinning “sawblades of doom” EPS recycler. It comes by way of [HowToLou], who was looking for a way to insulate a wall on the cheap. Almost all commercially available insulating materials – fiberglass batts, blown-in cellulose, expanding polyisocyanurate – are pretty pricey. Foam packing pieces are pretty easy to come by, though, and usually free for the taking. [Lou]’s method of turning them into insulation is a box containing four circular saw blades mounted to a piece of threaded rod and spun by a cordless drill. The blades are mounted askew on the rod for better reduction of the foam; [Lou] chose to use wire to hold the blades down, while we’d have printed up some slanted arbors and bolted the blades down more firmly. A chicken wire prefilter keeps the big chunks from clogging a blower made from an old bathroom exhaust fan, which does a great job of filling the wall cavities with pulverized EPS nuggets. The video below has all the details.
Honestly, the box is a little scary, and we have doubts that [Lou] will be able to get enough foam to finish the job, but it’s still a clever little hack. Grinding things up seems to be a theme for him; check out his leaf collector or his apple cider press.
7 thoughts on “Whirling Sawblades Turn Foam Packaging Into Wall Insulation”
Umm… I hate to be “that guy”, but someone ought to point out that polystyrene is a really dangerous thing to insulate a wall with. It releases *really* toxic, really thick smoke if it burns, and it burns enthusiastically, and it ignites at a relatively low temperature.
It burns even better if you take big blocks with their relatively low surface area and turn them into smaller pieces with much more surface area…
Yes. Building materials are really carefully tested for their performance in a fire. This wasn’t at all.
agreed, it’s a noble idea to recycle, but a terrible idea if you like the thought of insulation that can slow down a fire.
Your scenario assumes that mealworms don’t eat your insulation first
https://news.stanford.edu/pr/2015/pr-worms-digest-plastics-092915.html
Sorry what a dangerous way to do things … and yeah ready to catch fire
Worth mentioning is that this will never meet code (at least in the USA, no idea about other countries). Of all of the possible things to stuff your house with, shredded EPS is probably one of the worst I can think of, even shredded newspaper would probably be less flammable.
*pulls money out of walls*