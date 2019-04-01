When Maxim acquired Dallas Semiconductor, they took over the popular 1-Wire product line. These are sensors that get power and bidirectional data over the same pin. However, we never liked the name 1-Wire as you really need two wires: one for the power and data and, of course, a ground wire. A new startup company, Cyclopia, has announced their latest line of truly one pin CPUs, and we’re impressed. The low power system on chip devices multiplex data, power, clock, and ground on one wire.
A company spokesperson, [Star Lipfir], noted, “Our patent-pending technology uses two well-known effects. First, a FET gate doesn’t actually draw current but works on an electric charge. Second, capacitors store charge.”
Apparently, the external system drives the CPU by sending an intermittent ascending ramp voltage over the single wire. The charge enters both a ground storage capacitor and a power capacitor. When the voltage ramp reaches a certain threshold, a FET turns off, isolating the ground storage capacitor. The power capacitor continues to charge until there is enough potential difference between the two capacitors to operate the circuitry (see chart, right). The ramp then goes to zero which allows the CPU or the external system to communicate during the time before the next ramp begins.
[Lipfir] continues, “The great thing is that the ramp sets the clock speed and with one wire, you can connect as many CPUs together as you need. This really simplifies board layout and cuts down on traditional ground plane issues.” Of course, adding too many processors to the same line will make programming more difficult.
A company insider mentioned that as a homage to the Dallas tradition, they had considered naming the devices “0-wire.” However, they decided against it as it would conflict with the company’s upcoming line of true zero wire devices, due out about this same time next year.
7 thoughts on “One Pin To Rule Them All”
What next? Eyetoosee. :^D
I like the ground capacitor!!
In all seriousness, this isn’t much beyond what I saw many years ago, at an air traffic control RADAR site. The RADAR system was housed in a box about the size of a 20-ft trailer, sitting maybe a quarter mile from the runway at an Air Force base. The surprising thing about it, was that the only thing that connected it with the control tower was a piece of RG-8 coax. This supplied both power and synchronizing signals from the tower, where the power supply was, and in return, RADAR video back to the tower, where the display ‘scopes were.
Hmm, fascinating thanks for podt, a two pin CPU should be feasible with sizable ram/earom ie power and ground pins but with IR receiver & transmitter embedded in the epoxy package that come out the side(s) maybe 4 or so and capacitive touch sensor on the top of the package ie on/off/hold etc with of course a visible led or two – all of which programmable via the cygnal method (pre silabs takeover). Still have heaps of the old silabs 8051 series with the very flexible cross point matrix io selector…
Could end up with a utility type very small CPU that just runs off the DC buss but, does something useful with multispectral IR inside products with touch sensing and led indication :-)
Pffft, I have several zero-wire chips in my pocket already. I’m waiting for that future technology called -1wire.
They could probably use some of those black hole diodes that don’t need a ground. http://hoaxes.org/af_database/permalink/the_black-hole_diode
1st April?