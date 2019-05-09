Stator Library Makes Your Arduino Code Easier To Read

The readability of your code can make the difference between your project being a joy to work on, or an absolute headache. This goes double when collaborating with others. Having easily parsed code reduces your cognitive load and makes solving problems easier. To try and help with this, [PTS93] developed the Stator library to make certain common tasks simpler to read.
The aim of the library is to get rid of piles of state tracking variables and endless if/else statements – hence the name. It’s designed primarily for the Arduino IDE but doesn’t have any dependencies on the API, so can be used in other C++ environments. It comes with a variety of neat tools for common jobs, such as reading an analog sensor with hysteresis around a trigger point, as well as easy ways to track state changes across multiple variables. By using basic English terms instead of condition checks and mathematical operators, it can make things more readable and easier to follow.
The power of the Arduino platform has always been in its easy to use libraries that make everything easier, from interfacing LCDs to working with Amazon Dash buttons.
States are great, but really, just naming your variables and constants something interesting to begin with is an awesome first step for a lot of people! Get rid of those “magic” numbers which seemingly appear out of nowhere.
Useless for coders with good habits,
and giving bed habits to lazy coders.
Very bad idea
If you really think that “mystuff.changed()” is more readable than “state != lastState”, I don’t know what to say. Adding a function/method called changed() just means that you have to go look at that function to know what it’s checking.
It’s this kind of adding code for no good reason that leads to both code bloat and insanity. Anybody who’s the least bit familiar with C/C++ knows what the “state != lastState … lastState = state” construct does, because it’s all right in front of you. NOBODY knows what the changed() function means without looking it up.
This. Thanks
My pet peeve is ‘{‘ and ‘}’ !!
Sitting through a code review and the author of a piece of code can not find the start and end of his functions, because he could not find the ‘{}’ in the B/W editor that everyone loves to hate.
White space is just as important as useful variable names.
Isn’t that why python uses tabs/indents to make the code more readable ??
Even the interpreter enforces that.
Why can’t the C/C++ people take the hint ?
Hey Lewin,
“working with Amazon Dash buttons.”
should read:
“working with Arduino Dash buttons.”
You know, truth in advertising.