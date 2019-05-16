An Impeccably Designed High-Speed LED Flash

If you want to take a picture of something fast, and we mean really fast, you need to have a suitably rapid flash to illuminate it. A standard camera flash might be good enough to help capture kids running around the back yard at night, but it’s not going to do you much good if you’re trying to get a picture of a bullet shattering a piece of glass. For that you’ll need something that can produce microsecond flashes, allowing you to essentially “freeze” motion.
You can buy a flash that fast, but they aren’t common, and they certainly aren’t cheap. [td0g] thought he could improve on the situation by developing his own microsecond flash, and he was kind enough to not only share it with the world, but create a fantastically detailed write-up that takes us through the entire design and construction process. Even if you aren’t in the market for a hyper-fast flash for your camera, this is a fascinating look at how you can build an extremely specialized piece of gear out of relatively common hardware components.
So what goes into a fast LED flash? Rather unsurprisingly, the build starts with high-quality LEDs. After some research, [td0g] went with an even dozen CREE CXA2530 arrays at just shy of $7 USD each. Not exactly cheap, but luckily the rest of the hardware is pretty garden variety stuff, including a ATMega328P microcontroller, some MOSFETs, and a TC4452 driver. He did pack in some monstrous 400 V 10μf capacitors, but has since realized they were considerably overkill and says he would swap them out if doing it all over again.
To make development easier (and less costly, should anything go wrong), [td0g] designed the flash so that the LEDs are arranged in banks of three which can be easily removed or swapped in the 3D printed case. Each trio of LEDs is in a removable “sled” that also holds the corresponding capacitor and MOSFET. Then it was just a matter of getting the capacitors charged up and safely dumping their energy into the banks of LEDs without frying anything. Simple.
At this point, the astute reader is probably thinking that a high speed flash is worthless without an equally fast way of triggering it. You’d be right, but [td0g] already figured that part. A couple years back we covered his incredible ballistic chronometer which is being used as a sensor to fire off his new flash.
It is funny that in both articles (this and ballistic chronometer) are about fast things and Tom Nardi start by mentioning kids running :)
“A standard camera flash might be good enough to help capture kids running around the back yard at night…”
“It can be hard enough to take a good photograph of a running kid or pet, and if we’re being honest…”
[td0g] post is really well written. Each decision was well thought and experimented before commit to final version.
He has fast kids?
A traditional flash can’t stay on continuously, LEDs can.. making a super fast flash with LEDs doesn’t make much sense. Just turn the LEDs on, shoot the glass, turn the LEDs off. It’s a 5 minute build.
Just turn on the LEDs.. makes no sense to make them into a flash.
The LEDs blink to only illuminate the object for a really short period of time – and so freeze the motion – the camera shutter is open for way longer than the period of the flash.
Fine work.
Turning them on for a very limited time means you can over-drive them (a lot), and not need to worry about heat.
When you want to photograph something much faster than your shutter, this is the only way to do it, otherwise you have motion blur. Also when you turn them on for only a microsecond, you can squeeze much more power for that instant, even 10x more.
My analog-era flash unit claims a duration of 1/10,000 second at it’s lowest-power setting. Would that do?
It cost ~AUD$300 at the time – mid 80s – and offered a range of settings from 100%, through 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, down to 1/16th – that’s where the claim of a 1/10,000 second exposure comes in.
> For that you’ll need something that can produce microsecond flashes, allowing you to essentially “freeze” motion.
100 microseconds is not good enough. In that time, bullet travelling at relatively slow 400m/s will travel 4cm, which is much more than length of that bullet. It will look like a streak. At 1 microsecond it will travel 0.4mm, a little blurry but manageable.
You certainly can have short pulses using standard speedlights – you just need to use low power settings. A cheap Yongnuo YN-560 can get 1/23,000 (around 40 microseconds) on lowest power, which is not bad at all.
It seems those are white LEDs working with a phosphor to create a spectrum – those phosphors need time to full brightness, and have an ‘afterglow’. To fully use the fast-bright-fast-dark potential of LEDs you’d need to use RGB-LEDS (or IR, if you are not interested in color but want to use the most efficient wavelengths for both LED and sensor)
Apropos of LED flashes: the FastLane/EZPass (toll transponder system in the US) gantries use an LED flash to capture the plate numbers. I notice they’re constantly emitting a low level of visible light, and then flash as a vehicle is sensed. Don’t know if they’re visible, IR, or a combination.