Espressif, the company behind the extremely popular ESP8266 and ESP32 microcontrollers has just announced their latest chip. It’s the ESP32-S2. It’s a powerful WiFi-enabled microcontroller, and this one has support for USB OTG.
Compared to the ESP32 we know and love, there are a few differences. The ESP32-S2 uses a single core Xtensa LX7 core running at up to 240 MHz, where the current ESP32 uses either a single or dual core LX6. The differences between these cores is hidden away in marketing speak and press releases, but it appears the LX7 core is capable of many more floating point operations per cycle: apparently 2 FLOPS / cycle for the LX6, but 64 FLOPS / cycle for the LX7. This is fantastic for DSP and other computationally heavy applications. Other features on the chip include 320 kB SRAM, 128 kB ROM, and 16 kB of RTC memory.
Connectivity for the ESP32-S2 is plain WiFi; Bluetooth is not supported. I/O includes 42 GPIOs, 14 capacitive touch sensing IOs, the regular SPI, I2C, I2S, UART, and PWM compliment, support for parallel LCDs, a camera interface, and interestingly full-speed USB OTG support. Yes, the ESP32-S2 is getting USB, let us all rejoice.
Other features include an automatic power-down of the RF circuitry when it isn’t needed, support for RSA and AES256, and plenty of support for additional Flash and SRAMs should you need more memory. The packaging is a 7 mm x 7 mm QFN, so get out the microscope, enhance your calm, and bust out the flux for this one. Engineering samples will be available in June, and if Espressif’s past performance in supplying chips to the community holds true, we should see some projects using this chip by September or thereabouts.
(Banner image is of a plain-old ESP32, because we don’t have any of the new ones yet, naturally.)
11 thoughts on “New Part Day: Espressif Announces ESP32-S2 With USB”
Sounds great, just have to wait for the boards to be available via the inevitable ‘bay so we dont have to bust out the flux and no doubt produce a few pieces of scrap!!
Even just “modules” are a huge step to making things easier!
ESP8266 Chip -> ESP12-F Module -> Wemos D1 Mini development board
Whole some of those features are great, loosing bluetooth and the 2nd core is a show stopper for a lot of things..
If you are doing wifi stuff the 2nd core is great – as the wifi runs on that core and you can get your program running doing pretty close to real time stuff on the other core.. If you try and do real time stuff on a 8266, at the same time as wifi, it doesn’t work very well..
This this is more a esp32 lite, or a 8266 pro, as it sits somewhere between the esp8266 and the esp32. SO I thik their naming choice isn’t a good one…
However, this is a sweet bit of cost saved for applications that don’t require constant WiFi like that, as (for example) I would still currently rather put a Wemos D1 Mini into a product before an ESP12-F module due to the extra cost in sourcing and placing parts for the Serial->USB bridge circuit. Having direct USB sounds absolutely fantastic!
agreed – but in that case I think it will be more a 8266 replacement.. evening ignoring wifi, it’s much easier running into hardware limits on the 8266 that the 32 – which has made me go to the 32 instead for everything..
of course, it’s all better than a atmeg328 or all those new ardunio boards that came out the other day…
The interesting thing will be when the esp32 PRO (or whatever) comes out – it the one that is a step up. This would have been it if it had 2 cores and bluetooth. Or even better, 3 cores :-).
The reasoning is probably that the new core is so fast that everything will be done with interrupts. You’ve got hardware support for the stuff that really requires fast accurate timing, and just as in a PC everything else will be handled by interrupts which are now fast enough to be responsive even if they jitter a bit.
I disagree, in summary – wifi.
I’ll be very happy to be proved wrong..
Ian 42, there are people who do real-time sensitive applications and there are people that think you can achieve guaranteed latency while processing wifi on a single core.
Agreed – at some point when you delve enough into Bluetooth or Wifi, you realize that a modern PC relies entirely on many dedicated secondary MCUs/ASICs with real-time availability for one specific application. Most high speed interfaces need extremely low jitter to function at all, and each controller chipset is essentially designed to allow the primary CPU to not need any real-time guarantees on availability whatsoever.
BLE is particularly bad. To reduce power consumption, all communications must occur within a small window when all receivers are on at the same time. I think the maximum latency is on the order of 50 microseconds, but you probably want much less to improve reception in marginal cases. If you can’t do that, or mess it up, you can lose connections (I suspect this is why some poorly designed BLE devices lose sync). This is why on most single-core BLE devices, your application is always secondary to the BLE protocol handlers. I’m can imagine Wifi has a similar issue. Two cores makes life easier, but of course it increases expense.
Modern CPUs haven’t gotten a whole lot faster (in terms of clock speed) – they do more in parallel, have gotten more efficient, and are better at dealing with memory/cache management. All of these happen to make jitter more and more difficult to predict. In fact, it might even be easier to write a Bluetooth/Wifi controller on a 486 than it is on an i7.
“2 FLOPS”
Huh?
The floating point on the original ESP-32 was so slow that it might have been emulated. Hopefully we can run some versions of Codec2 on this one. I have plans…